Further EU Technical Support to Greece to Modernize its Railways and Improve Safety

BRUSSELS – “This morning I discussed with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about further technical support that the EU can provide to Greece to modernize its railways and improve their safety,” the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday.

She added that “experts from the Commission and the EU Agency for Railways will travel this week to Athens. Rail safety is paramount.”

Mitsotakis: ‘Thank you dear Ursula von der leyen for your swift response to our request’

“Thank you dear Ursula von der leyen for your swift response to our request. We are determined to mobilize all resources available,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

“We are glad we can count on our European partners for assistance,” he added.

