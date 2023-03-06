x

March 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Further EU Technical Support to Greece to Modernize its Railways and Improve Safety

March 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
France EU Russia Ukraine War
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech during a debate on the social and economic consequences for the EU of the Russian war in Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BRUSSELS – “This morning I discussed with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about further technical support that the EU can provide to Greece to modernize its railways and improve their safety,” the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday.

She added that “experts from the Commission and the EU Agency for Railways will travel this week to Athens. Rail safety is paramount.”

Mitsotakis: ‘Thank you dear Ursula von der leyen for your swift response to our request’

“Thank you dear Ursula von der leyen for your swift response to our request. We are determined to mobilize all resources available,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

“We are glad we can count on our European partners for assistance,” he added.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der leyen posted: “This morning I discussed with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about further technical support that the EU can provide to Greece to modernize its railways and improve their safety.”

She added that “experts from the Commission and the EU Agency for Railways will travel this week to Athens. Rail safety is paramount.”

RELATED

Society
Victim of Tempi Train Crash Identified as 33-Year-Old from Bangladesh

TEMPI - Greek authorities on Monday announced that they had positively identified the remains of one of the 57 victims of the Tempi train crash, a 33-year-old man from Bangladesh, after his family came forward via a lawyer.

Politics
Greek Foreign Minister Corrects Tweet: Istanbul, Not Constantinople
Society
Wreckage Cleared, Days after Deadly Greek Rail Disaster

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.