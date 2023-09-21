x

September 21, 2023

Fundraising Appeal by Archdiocese of Australia for Flood Victims of Thessaly

September 21, 2023
By The National Herald
His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia in his office at Archdiocesan headquarters. (Photo by Archdiocese of Australia)
SYDNEY – With the blessing and upon the initiative of His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia, the Holy Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia is organizing an emergency fundraising appeal to raise money to aid the flood victims of the region of Thessaly, in Greece. The fundraising efforts included a special collection tray by all Greek Orthodox Churches on Sunday, 17 September 2023, while monetary donations can be directly deposited into the following bank account:

ACC NAME: GREEK ORTHODOX ARCHDIOCESE OF AUSTRALIA

BSB: 083-419

ACC NO.: 48-742-6512

In the Encyclical regarding the fundraiser, which was read out on September 17 in all the churches of the Holy Archdiocese of Australia, His Eminence emphasized the inestimable destruction caused by the recent floods in Thessaly, as well as the multi-faceted crisis faced by the residents of the affected area. He also points out that the Orthodox Church and the Greeks of Australia are called to once again show their love by contributing whatever they can to alleviate the repercussions, and he urged everyone to mobilize in an act of solidarity.

