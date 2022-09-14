x

September 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Literature

Full Life: John Stamos Memoir Scheduled for Fall 2023

September 14, 2022
By Associated Press
John Stamos
FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Parenthood and the death of his dear friend and former “Full House” co-star Bob Saget helped convince John Stamos it was time to write his memoir.

The publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos’ “If You Would Have Told Me” is scheduled for fall 2023.

“‘If You Would Have Told Me’ is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?” Stamos, 59, said in a statement released through Henry Holt.

“Honestly, while writing this book I’ve realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much.”

Stamos’ long career ranges from his early appearances on “General Hospital” to his years on “Full House” as Uncle Jesse to touring with the Beach Boys. He became a father in 2018 after his wife Caitlin McHugh gave birth to their son Billy.

According to Holt, the Emmy-nominated actor will describe “the surreal highs and devastating lows of a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dorky kid from Orange County, and of his midlife quest to find sobriety and a family of his own.”

 

RELATED

Literature
Tassie Kalas Shares Yaya’s Big Black Purse

The Greek-American experience, though it might not seem like it, is a varied one and thankfully, more and more Greek-Americans are sharing their stories, highlighting unique, unheard voices, offering insights, and often bringing a smile to readers’ faces.

Literature
Under the Spell of a Myth: Empress Sisi in Greece Book Now Available in English
Literature
Art Spiegelman to Receive Honorary National Book Award

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Ηopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings