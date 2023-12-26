From the Bog to the Plate: The Ongoing Popularity of Cranberries

Food

Fresh whole cranberries account for a mere 5% of global sales. But according to a report from Technavio, the fresh cranberry market is projected to increase by $9.91 million by 2027. There is substantial demand for this impossibly tart fruit only harvested for two months out of the year.

Cranberries in all forms continue to be popular, as evidenced in the Technavio report findings, especially around the holidays. A serving dish filled with fresh or canned cranberry sauce is a staple on most Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. Cranberry juice is prized for its unique flavor and its health-restoring properties.

Cranberries are botanically related to bilberries, blueberries, and huckleberries and grow on low-creeping vines or shrubs. The berries start out green but ripen into the familiar deep red color by the time of harvest. Growers flood the fields, creating a temporary bog. Ripe berries float to the surface, where they are carefully collected, washed, and packaged for shipping.

The Cranberry/Thanksgiving Connection

The Indigenous Americans who originally inhabited the east coast of North America cultivated cranberries, and they were part of the regular diet, primarily in the form of a natural “energy bar” called pemmican. Pemmican was a blend of dried meat, cranberries, and other local grains and fruits. While the first Thanksgiving meal most likely featured seafood, venison, poultry, and corn, cranberry-filled pemmican would also be readily available.

It is highly unlikely the earliest Thanksgiving Day feasts included the modern version of cranberry sauce because the recipe calls for a generous amount of sugar, which would have been prohibitively expensive and only available in limited quantities. The first references to a boiled cranberry sauce didn’t appear until 1796, with the publication of Amelia Simmons’ cookbook American Cookery.

Union soldiers in the American Civil War received rations of cranberries as part of their Thanksgiving meals in the field, indicating that cranberries had already become familiar side dishes during the holidays. Canned cranberry sauce did not appear until 1912 when a lawyer and businessman named Marcus Urann recognized a potential market for shelf-stable cranberry sauce. Working with a collective of cranberry producers called Ocean Spray, Urann introduced the ubiquitous can-shaped “jellied cranberry sauce” still served today.

Cranberries as Superfood

Besides their popularity as seasonal side dishes, cranberries are also categorized as “superfoods,” foods that offer significant health benefits or contain exceptionally high amounts of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other essential nutrients. Cranberries are especially valued for their powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities.

One of the most common uses of cranberry juice or powdered supplements is to alleviate the symptoms of urinary tract infections and other kidney-related conditions. Cranberries are naturally acidic, and this acidity, combined with antioxidants, is believed to create a hostile environment for the bacteria responsible for kidney infections and UTIs. While there may be little scientific evidence to support the claims, many people do increase their intake of cranberry juice as part of a larger treatment plan.

Cranberries are also believed to lower systolic blood pressure, which in turn addresses cardiovascular issues such as hypertension. Cranberries also increase the level of “good” high-density lipoproteins (HDL) in the bloodstream and help lower a consumer’s overall Body Mass Index (BMI).

They can also be added to many recipes for a sweet yet health-rich berry taste. They can be added to smoothies and different desserts, such as cookies, muffins, tarts, and so much more.

Karen Kelly, a health coach from Seasonal Cravings, says, “I love cooking with fresh cranberries when they are in season. I encourage my clients to try incorporating them into their diets because they are high in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. They can also help you maintain gut health, which is so important for overall health.”

Fresh vs. Canned Cranberry Sauce: The Debate Rages On

Fresh cranberry sauce is one of the easiest Thanksgiving Day side dishes to prepare from scratch, with only three essential ingredients: fresh cranberries, water, and sugar. The cranberries release their own gelling agent (pectin) as they simmer in the simple syrup. It is this simplicity that makes fresh cranberry sauce the go-to choice for many households.

“Cranberry sauce has always been one of my favorite parts of every holiday meal,” recalls Anna Chesley from The 1800s Housewife. “I’ll never forget the year we switched from canned cranberry sauce to making it from scratch. I was probably about ten years old, and I’ve never gone back. These days, I make cranberry sauce almost weekly during the winter months; it’s too delicious a condiment to save for just holidays.”

“I only serve cranberry sauce made from scratch,” Tiffany McCauley of the Gracious Pantry adds. “It has a better flavor. I love the tang of the real berries, and I love that I can use natural sweetener instead of processed sugar by making it myself.”

Canned cranberry sauce, with its nostalgic can-shaped shimmy, also has its proponents. Canned cranberry sauce is generally less expensive, requires no preparation, and has a longer shelf life than homemade sauce. The flavor profile and texture of canned cranberry sauce are also noticeably different. Canned cranberry sauce is more of a pureed jelly, and the sugar content is generally higher. Some diners prefer the solid texture of sliced canned cranberry sauce compared to the looser, fresh version.

Mikkel Woodruff, editor of Sometime Sailing, shares, “My family always has two cranberry options during holidays: 1. The canned jelly type of cranberry, 2. A relish created with “fresh cranberries” though the cook is buying them ready to mix into the relish at the store. It doesn’t feel like a holiday if we don’t have cranberry out of the can on the table with the marks of the shape of the can! We know how much sugar is in such a delightful side dish, but the holidays are a time to indulge, so we don’t fight it.”

While the debate between fresh and canned cranberry sauce may have no end in sight, there can be little doubt that the tart, palate-cleansing holiday garnish will continue to make an appearance on holiday dinner tables for quite a while.

