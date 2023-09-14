x

September 14, 2023

From Mykonos to Manhattan Event Highlights Greek Brands for NYFW (Photos)

September 14, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
From Mykonos to Manhattan event September 13 IMG_6451
From Mykonos to Manhattan, a curated Greek sneak peek into New York Fashion Week (NYFW), highlighted Greek brands on September 13 at Souvlaki GR. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – In a festive, end-of-summer atmosphere, From Mykonos to Manhattan, a curated Greek sneak peek into New York Fashion Week (NYFW), highlighted Greek brands on September 13 at Souvlaki GR on the Lower East Side.

Attendees enjoyed signature cocktails featuring Kastra Elion Greek vodka, including the Mykonos Martini, Souvlaki GR’s delicious mezze options- such as grilled shrimp skewers, chicken souvlaki, keftedes, and spanakopitakia, Sparta Greek olive oil tasting, and music by DJ Serafim. Fashions by Greek and Greek-American designers were also showcased at the event as well as accessories and beauty products. Many of the fashions and items are available at Hellenic Aesthetic, the jewelry and lifestyle brand that embodies the pace and ethos of Greece.

Among those present were Consulate General of Greece in New York Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs Head Nikolaos Thomopoulos, Greek Public Diplomacy Office Head Mary Vaxevanidou, Hellenic Aesthetic founder Marianthi Vlachos, Greek-American designer and Minx urban streetwear founder Despina Kotsis, photographer Christiana Vasilas, musician Peter Douskalis, The National Herald publisher-editor Vanessa Diamataris and her husband Matthew Dowling, and many community members, fashionistas, family and friends.

From Mykonos to Manhattan took place on September 13 at Souvlaki GR on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Fay E. Mihos, Founder-FEM Concepts LLC, spoke with The National Herald about organizing the event. “One of the things that I’ve spent the last few years doing, I’m a luxury and lifestyle specialist and being in experiential marketing, I’ve been slowly infusing Greek products, Greek lifestyle into a non-Greek world and then I finally decided because it’s the right time, the stars were in alignment, to start building a bridge from here to Greece and then from Greece back… One of the most famous brands that came out of Greece is Mykonos and I love NYFW, my mother, Klio Kordas, God rest her soul, was a staple and very respected in the community, always did something with the Greek community and NYFW, so I decided to take both loves and passions and combine them and this is the first time we’re doing a Greek sneak peek into NYFW… we’re connecting Mykonos, the most famous brand to come out of Greece with Manhattan and to Manhasset.”

She continued: “Sometimes in the Greek community we say ‘mesa sto penthos mou vrika to pathos mou,’ (‘in my mourning, I found my passion’), when I lost my mom, I didn’t want to lose that connection, all that work that I saw my mom do, side by side, so as a proud Greek-American, as a proud mom of four children, this is where I blend the best of both worlds.”

Greek brands available at Hellenic Aesthetic were showcased at the From Mykonos to Manhattan event on September 13 at Souvlaki GR. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

“From Mykonos to Manhattan is something that will continue with art, with writers, because I know we say Greeks invented pretty much everything, but we did, so Greeks are really known for their lifestyle, so it’s really time to make a splash and make their way here,” Mihos said. “From Mykonos to Manhattan is not just a summertime thing, it’s a lifestyle, it’s a vibe, it’s a concept, and I’m happy to open up to everyone, to non-Greeks as well, because  everyone wants to go to Greece and this is a way to start it.”

“I feel like my mom guides me in everything I do she is my muse, my inspiration… she left a little too young and did so much for the community… I’m very honored and humbled to not only bridge from here to Greece but from Greece back,” Mihos noted. “There are so many Greek brands, I did my first event in Greece this year, and I’m from Kalamata, my hometown, but as Greeks we feel connected to any part of Greece, but I was proud because in Peloponnesos we have Costa Navarino that’s really become a game-changer. I did an exclusive taste of luxury and lifestyle in the Peloponnesian Riviera, and then in my work there, people said we’d like to support [this] in America, so slowly we’re going to be doing a lot of features on products that are not even here, in every way, shape and form, from luxury to lifestyle and more.”

Kastra Elion Greek vodka was among the Greek brands featured at the From Mykonos to Manhattan event on September 13. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

“On my business card and email it says ‘where there’s a will there’s a Fay,’ I’m extremely determined, and that has to do with all the Greek in me, and I’m very excited to start making a presence and a difference here. To be continued.”

Mihos added that an upcoming event highlighting Greek brands will take place in Manhasset with more to follow.

Greek-American designer Despina Kotsis was among those present at the From Mykonos to Manhattan event on September 13 which included Kotsis’ Minx urban streetwear clothing line. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
Greek designs were showcased at the From Mykonos to Manhattan event at Souvlaki GR on the Lower East Side September 13. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
Models posed in Greek designs at the From Mykonos to Manhattan event at Souvlaki GR on the Lower East Side September 13. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

