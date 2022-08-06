x

August 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Food

Fresh ‘Kalaboki’ in the  Village – Value: Inestimable

August 6, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
corn kalaboki
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

For me August in Greece is totally connected with ‘panigyria’ – religious festivals – in the villages. Food in panigyria is totally related to the products of the season. First things first, the number one vegetable in this period is corn. Fresh, sweet, and juicy corn is ready in August – and I cannot resist it. Barbecued or boiled corn is the best nightlife meze for children and grown-ups for many reasons.

Corn is one of the most popular cereals, native to North and Central America but grown in countless varieties worldwide. Do you remember the story of Pocahontas? Well, it is not far from reality. Corn is  ‘gold’ for anyone who can cultivate it. U.S. corn exports were $9.2 billion in 2020 and that year the United States was the largest producer and exporter of corn. It is a goldmine for the economy but also for your body.

In 100 gr. of boiled or roasted corn (73% is water) there are 3.4 g of protein, 21 g carbs, 4.5 g sugar, 2.4 fiber, and only 1.5 g of fat. Depending on the type of core, its sugar is from high to low or medium on the glycemic index (that shows how quickly carbs are digested, meaning a high glycemic index is unhealthy for your blood sugar). Despite the sugar in sweet corn, it is not a high-glycemic food, ranking low or medium on the glycemic index. Fiber is also high in corn. Keep in mind that around 15 g of fiber (one bag of 100 g pop corn) covers approximately half the daily value you need. This is why I say that there is no such thing as ‘bad food’. The protein content of corn is not so high, like in most cereals. Vitamins and minerals are appear in fair amounts, however, depending on the type. Pop corn is rich in minerals like manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and copper. Magnesium and copper are elements that help with many chronic illnesses like heart disease. Sweet corn is richer in vitamins like B5, B9 (folic acid or folate, which are important in pregnancy), B6 and B3 (niacin). Also, it has potassium, important for heart health. Antioxidants are not missing in this delicious plant – polyphenols, anthocyanins, zeaxanthin (eye health), lutein (eye health), phytic acid (helps in the absorption of minerals like zinc and iron).

I did not give too much thought when I enjoyed roasted corn at the panigyria, but now I know that most of the time, behind a traditional given there are reasons, facts, and maybe unknown science ‘whys’. It is the collective knowledge of a place, given in convenience foods – but also in healthy forms.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

RELATED

Food
Light Summer Recipes with Greek Flavors to Enjoy

Enjoying lighter meals can help keep you cool in the scorching summer heat.

Tourism
From Mecca to the Vatican, Exploring Sacred Sites with VR
Tourism
Toronto’s Caribana a Celebration of Freedom (Photos)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings