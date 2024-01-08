x

January 8, 2024

French Prime Minister Resigns Following Recent Political Tensions over Immigration

January 8, 2024
By Associated Press
National tribute to late Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin at the Invalides in Paris
FILE - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrives to attend a national tribute to late French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, in charge of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reconstruction, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, Aug. 25, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday Jan.8, 2024 accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president's office said. Borne's resignation follows recent political tensions over a contentious immigration bill backed by Macron that would strengthen the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures. (Christian Hartmann, Pool via AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political tensions over immigration, and President President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he would appoint a new government in coming days.

Borne’s resignation follows the passage of contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron aimed at strengthening the government’s ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron’s reelection for a second term. She was France’s second female prime minister.

Macron’s office announced in a statement that he had accepted Borne’s resignation, and the president posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Borne’s work “has been exemplary every day.”

FILE – French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne review troops during a ceremony for late French politician and former European Commission President Jacques Delors in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday Jan.8, 2024 accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president’s office said. Borne’s resignation follows recent political tensions over a contentious immigration bill backed by Macron that would strengthen the government’s ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP, File)

“You have implemented our project with statewomen’s courage, commitment and determination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Macron wrote.

The statement from Macron’s office said Borne will continue in her duties until a new government is appointed.

Boeing Jetliner that Suffered Inflight Blowout Was Restricted because of Concern over Warning Light

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Boeing jetliner that suffered an inflight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of lobster fishermen has sued fishing regulators in federal court, claiming that new electronic monitoring requirements designed to protect rare whales are unconstitutional.

For most of human history, the best a lunatic could do to inflict widespread harm was hurl rocks at people nearby.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA kicks off 2024 with a screening of Maria Douza’s moving film ‘Listen’ on Sunday, January 14, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

MUNICH (AP) — Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach and became one of Germany’s most beloved personalities with his easygoing charm, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday.

