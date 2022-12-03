Free Live Video Call for Young Children with a St. Nicholas-Tele-Santa

General News

NEW YORK – The St. Nicholas-Tele-Santa Program is a project designed to reach families with children ages 2-10 years old. It includes many Greek Orthodox parishes and “Tele-Santas” who have volunteered for this program. Fr. Kosmas Karavellas and Tele-Santa Peter J. Poulos are the co-chairs of this effort to connect children with St. Nicholas (aka Santa Claus). Many parents, grandparents, and godparents can surprise their children this Christmas with the magical gift of a personal call with a St. Nicholas—Tele-Santa.

The St. Nicholas-Tele-Santa Spirit of Christmas Program is blessed and supported by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. His Eminence joined us last year with the inaugural pilot program, conveying his best wishes to all the parishes and their participants:

“The Saint Nicholas Tele-Santa Program is a timely initiative to reclaim the narrative of our own Church about what is surely the most identifiable holiday in the Western World, the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ. The Holy Gift of the Son of God to the world – for the life of the world, is the perennial message of our Church. This gift can be brought into so many different aspects of children’s lives, and I believe this Saint Nicholas Tele-Santa Program is going to have a tremendous impact.”

Visit the website at www.stnicholas-tele-santa.com and make your reservation for this Christmas season. As part of the program, children will learn about St. Nicholas of Myra, the historical person responsible for the character of Santa Claus. A noted Greek Orthodox iconographer, Leonidas Diamantopoulos, was asked by the Executive Committee to paint an image reflecting this connection, and the result speaks for itself.

The Spirit of Christmas is an Icon for children ages 2 -10 years old, celebrating the Birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The eye of a child will follow the glow of the North Star that leads to the Nativity of our Lord, attended by His Holy Mother and Joseph, His earthly guardian. The Magi are present as well, offering Him their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

To schedule your child with a call from a Tele-Santa please go to:

https://stnicholas-tele-santa.com/elementor-205/.

For further information, visit the website:

https://stnicholas-tele-santa.com.