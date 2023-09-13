Free Admission to the Manolis Mitsias Concert on September 23

United States

ASTORIA – A press conference was held on September 11 at Dionysos restaurant in Astoria to announce that tickets will be free for the upcoming Manolis Mitsias concert on Saturday, September 23 at the Queens Theater in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, celebrating 50 years of the gifted singer’s contribution to Greek music.

Mitsias will be performing all his greatest hits, some of the most beloved songs written by the renowned Greek composers including Manos Hatzidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Akis Panou, Stavros Xarhakos, Manos Loizos, Thanos Mikroutsikos, and Stamatis Kraounakis. Talented vocalist Nana Binopoulou and the Pancyprian Choir of New York will join Mitsias onstage for some of the songs on the program as well.

The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus- PSEKA and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher gave the welcoming remarks noting that the concert is being held under the auspices of the Hellenic Republic and in cooperation with numerous Greek-American organizations, and is for the benefit of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program and the Hellenic American Project (HAP) at Queens College.

“Initially we said the tickets would be $60. However, along the way, a problem arose, as the Hellenic Republic had taken over the travel expenses for this group of artists to come from Greece, while Pancyprian has taken over their accommodation as well as the production costs, in order to get the appropriate visa for the artists, event tickets must be made available for free. Each organization that donates [to the Hellenic programs] will be able to receive a certain number of tickets. Of course, the danger when someone gets a free ticket is that they may more easily decide not to come. We want the theater to be full and ticketholders must be sure they will be there,” said Christopher.

In his remarks, Christopher highlighted the importance of supporting the Hellenic programs at Queens College and at all the universities and colleges across the country.

“The Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program has a long history. It should be noted that President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, also graduated from there. The other program is the Hellenic American Project with Professor Nicholas Alexiou, who is doing tremendous work. It’s Queens College programs that we want to support. As Hellenism here in the USA we have an obligation to keep the Greek departments in the American universities. It should be noted that Turkey has more than 80 such seats funded by the Turkish state, while the Greek ones are supported by the Greek-American community,” said Christopher.

Associate Professor and Director of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Department Dr. Gerasimus Katsan as well as Prof. Alexiou, also spoke, noting the need for the programs to be supported in order to continue their vital work.

For tickets, contact: Alexandros Ammohostianos at the FAMA Media Group: 917-635-8867 or Skevi Roussopoulos at Dionysos Restaurant: 646-581-1153.