x

September 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

United States

Free Admission to the Manolis Mitsias Concert on September 23

September 13, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Mitsias concert press conference part2
Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher, at left, during the press conference about the upcoming Manolis Mitsias concert. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

ASTORIA – A press conference was held on September 11 at Dionysos restaurant in Astoria to announce that tickets will be free for the upcoming Manolis Mitsias concert on Saturday, September 23 at the Queens Theater in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, celebrating 50 years of the gifted singer’s contribution to Greek music.

Mitsias will be performing all his greatest hits, some of the most beloved songs written by the renowned Greek composers including Manos Hatzidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Akis Panou, Stavros Xarhakos, Manos Loizos, Thanos Mikroutsikos, and Stamatis Kraounakis. Talented vocalist Nana Binopoulou and the Pancyprian Choir of New York will join Mitsias onstage for some of the songs on the program as well.

The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus- PSEKA and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher gave the welcoming remarks noting that the concert is being held under the auspices of the Hellenic Republic and in cooperation with numerous Greek-American organizations, and is for the benefit of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program and the Hellenic American Project (HAP) at Queens College.

“Initially we said the tickets would be $60. However, along the way, a problem arose, as the Hellenic Republic had taken over the travel expenses for this group of artists to come from Greece, while Pancyprian has taken over their accommodation as well as the production costs, in order to get the appropriate visa for the artists, event tickets must be made available for free. Each organization that donates [to the Hellenic programs] will be able to receive a certain number of tickets. Of course, the danger when someone gets a free ticket is that they may more easily decide not to come. We want the theater to be full and ticketholders must be sure they will be there,” said Christopher.

In his remarks, Christopher highlighted the importance of supporting the Hellenic programs at Queens College and at all the universities and colleges across the country.

“The Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program has a long history. It should be noted that President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, also graduated from there. The other program is the Hellenic American Project with Professor Nicholas Alexiou, who is doing tremendous work. It’s Queens College programs that we want to support. As Hellenism here in the USA we have an obligation to keep the Greek departments in the American universities. It should be noted that Turkey has more than 80 such seats funded by the Turkish state, while the Greek ones are supported by the Greek-American community,” said Christopher.

Associate Professor and Director of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Department Dr. Gerasimus Katsan as well as Prof. Alexiou, also spoke, noting the need for the programs to be supported in order to continue their vital work.

For tickets, contact: Alexandros Ammohostianos at the FAMA Media Group: 917-635-8867 or Skevi Roussopoulos at Dionysos Restaurant: 646-581-1153.

RELATED

Worldwide
State Department: We Expect the Albanian Authorities to Respect the Law in the Case of Fredi Beleri

WASHINGTON - The US State Department sent the message to the Albanian authorities that the US government expects the law to be respected in the case of (Himare mayor) Fredi Beleri.

United States
Archon Michael Psaros and the Rebuilding the Church of Saint Nicholas
Politics
Sen. Blumenthal Visits St Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Odyssey Festival Labor Day

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.