January 10, 2024

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

Fred Kleiner Names Fitness Room at ASCSA in Memory of Diana Kleiner

January 10, 2024
By The National Herald
Diane Kleiner
Diana Kleiner teaching Roman architecture at Yale University. (Photo: Courtesy of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens)

ATHENS – The American School of Classical Studies at Athens announced on January 9 that the fitness room in Loring Hall has been named by Fred Kleiner in tribute to his late wife, Diana E. E. Kleiner, an esteemed scholar and integral member of the American School community.

This remarkable gift marks the Kleiners’ fourth substantial contribution to the Loring Hall complex. Prior gifts include a room named in honor of Hesperia, the Diana E. E. and Fred S. Kleiner Saloni, and the Athenian Agora Courtyard Garden.

Reflecting on the reason for this gift, Fred Kleiner said: “When Diana took up permanent residence in the Elysian Fields on November 12, 2023, I decided that I wanted to make an additional gift to the Loring Hall Campaign in her memory. I thought a fitting choice would be the new fitness room. Had there been such a facility when we lived in Loring Hall 50 years ago, I know that Diana would have spent time there every day— dressed, of course, in the latest colorful designer workout gear.”

George Orfanakos, Executive Director of the American School, in speaking on the major gifts to Loring Hall which the Kleiners have donated said: “These gifts not only memorialize their invaluable contributions to our academic community but also serve as a lasting testament to the enduring impact of their partnership and shared commitment to scholarship and learning.”

About the Kleiners

Diana Kleiner was the Dunham Professor of History of Art and Classics Emerita and former Deputy Provost for the Arts at Yale University, where she was also the founder and director of Open Yale Courses. Her major book publications include ‘Roman Group Portraiture’, ‘The Monument of Philopappos in Athens’, ‘Roman Funerary Altars with Portraits’, ‘Roman Sculpture’, ‘Cleopatra and Rome’, and ‘Roman Architecture, A Visual Guide’.

Fred Kleiner is Professor Emeritus of History of Art & Architecture at Boston University and one of the founders of its Department of Archaeology, as well as former Editor-in-Chief (1985–1998) of the American Journal of Archaeology. He is the author of more than a hundred articles, reviews, and books, including ‘The Early Cistophoric Coinage’, ‘The Arch of Nero in Rome’, ‘A History of Roman Art’ (2nd edition 2017), and the 10th through 16th editions of ‘Gardner’s Art through the Ages’.

