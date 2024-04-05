Rare Earthquake in New York City Measures 4.8 on Richter Scale

General News

FILE - The skyline of midtown Manhattan is visible from a room at the Millennium Hilton New York Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 22, 2023. Officials say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area. Residents reported they felt rumbling across the Northeast on Friday morning. The quake was centered in New Jersey about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

NEW YORK – Just before 10:26 AM local time a minor earthquake struck New York.

The quake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale according to reports and was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Witnesses report that it was felt in New Jersey.

“I thought my house was collapsing,” said Eleni Sakellis in Whitestone, NY. “There is construction going on next door, so at first I thought it was from something next door, but the tremor continued, seeming to intensify before it stopped,” she added.

Lebanon, NJ is reportedly the center of the quake.

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage, Associated Press wrote.

In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their building shaking. In an apartment house in Manhattan’s East Village, a resident from more earthquake-prone California calmed nervous neighbors.

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the East Coast unaccustomed to earthquakes also reported feeling the ground shake.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X that the quake was felt throughout the state. “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” Hochul said.

The shaking stirred memories of the Aug. 23, 2011, earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. Registering magnitude 5.8, it was the strongest quake to hit the East Coast since World War II. The epicenter was in Virginia.

That earthquake left cracks in the Washington Monument, spurred the evacuation of the White House and Capitol and rattled New Yorkers three weeks before the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.