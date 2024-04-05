x

April 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

Rare Earthquake in New York City Measures 4.8 on Richter Scale

April 5, 2024
By The National Herald
East Coast Earthquake
FILE - The skyline of midtown Manhattan is visible from a room at the Millennium Hilton New York Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 22, 2023. Officials say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area. Residents reported they felt rumbling across the Northeast on Friday morning. The quake was centered in New Jersey about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

NEW YORK – Just before 10:26 AM local time a minor earthquake struck New York.

The quake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale according to reports and was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Witnesses report that it was felt in New Jersey.

“I thought my house was collapsing,” said Eleni Sakellis in Whitestone, NY. “There is construction going on next door, so at first I thought it was from something next door, but the tremor continued, seeming to intensify before it stopped,” she added.

Lebanon, NJ is reportedly the center of the quake.

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage, Associated Press wrote.

In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their building shaking. In an apartment house in Manhattan’s East Village, a resident from more earthquake-prone California calmed nervous neighbors.

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the East Coast unaccustomed to earthquakes also reported feeling the ground shake.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X that the quake was felt throughout the state. “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” Hochul said.

The shaking stirred memories of the Aug. 23, 2011, earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. Registering magnitude 5.8, it was the strongest quake to hit the East Coast since World War II. The epicenter was in Virginia.

That earthquake left cracks in the Washington Monument, spurred the evacuation of the White House and Capitol and rattled New Yorkers three weeks before the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

RELATED

Events
Nashua City Hall Hosts Greek Independence Day Celebration

BOSTON - The customary annual celebration of Greek Independence Day, the National Anniversary of March 25th, 1821 marking the commencement of the Greek Revolution which brought freedom from Ottoman oppression was held by the Hellenes of Nashua, NH.

Events
ASCSA Gala Honors Dr. Mary Lefkowitz May 9 in NY
Culture
Renowned Classicist Emily Wilson Presents ‘The Wisdom of Stories’ in NYC

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

April Nor’easter With Heavy, Wet Snow Pounds Northeast, Knocks Out Power to Hundreds of Thousands

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power at one point.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers delivered another outpouring of jobs in March, adding a sizzling 303,000 workers to their payrolls and bolstering hopes that the economy can vanquish inflation without succumbing to a recession in the face of high interest rates.

RONNA MCDANIEL Welcome to Nbcstan.

We have witnessed a series of successful visits of Greek government representatives to cities with big Greek populations in Canada and the United States over the past few weeks.

Growing up during World War II in hardscrabble Milano, Texas, where honky-tonks, cotton and watermelon sprung forth, my Aunt Fran was acquainted with hardship.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.