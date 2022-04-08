x

April 8, 2022

France Wants Greece, Turkey to Join Mariupol Evacuation Mission

April 8, 2022
By The National Herald
Ukraine Maternity Hospital Airstrike
FILE - Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

ATHENS – Althoygh Russia is preventing it and no signs of relenting, French President Emmanuel Macron wants a humanitarian mission – with Greece and Turkey – to rescue people trapped by Russian invaders in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

That is home to some 150,000 ethnic Greeks that has been pounded for weeks by Russian shelling but is holding out as the world watches, and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy’s plea for more weapons hasn’t been heeded.

Speaking on RTL radio, Macron, who is standing for re-election in France in polls that begins April 9, said that no end to the war is in sight and called for the mission but didn’t offer any ideas how it could happen for now.

Russia has prevented the International Red Cross from entering the city and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ plans to held the agency lead an international convoy to help residents without food and water was put off.

 

 

