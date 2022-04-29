Fragogiannis Concludes Visit to Gjirokaster

Politics

ARGYROKASTRO – Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Kostas Fragogiannis concluded a two-day visit to Gjirokaster (Argyrokastro) in southern Albania on Thursday with a meeting with Tourism and Environment Minister, Mirela Kumbaro.

The visit took place on the occasion of the opening of a trade exhibition co-organized, for the first time, by the Chambers of Commerce of Argyrokastro and Ioannina in the context of their twinning.

According to a foreign ministry’s announcement, this is an initiative that seals the positive climate in the Greek-Albanian relations as well as the common will of both sides – both at the level of political leadership and at the level of business world – to strengthen and expand economic cooperation, trade, tourism, energy and transport.

“I am very happy to be here today for the inauguration of this important, for the further development and deepening of the economic and trade relations between Greece and Albania, the first Albanian-Greek trade fair and I hope this initiative will develop into an annual institution,” Fragogiannis said.

On her part, Kumbaro stressed the importance of the initiative to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two peoples.