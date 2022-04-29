x

April 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Fragogiannis Concludes Visit to Gjirokaster

April 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Deputy Foreign Minister Constantinos Fragogiannis (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Deputy Foreign Minister Constantinos Fragogiannis (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ARGYROKASTRO – Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Kostas Fragogiannis concluded a two-day visit to Gjirokaster (Argyrokastro) in southern Albania on Thursday with a meeting with Tourism and Environment Minister, Mirela Kumbaro.

The visit took place on the occasion of the opening of a trade exhibition co-organized, for the first time, by the Chambers of Commerce of Argyrokastro and Ioannina in the context of their twinning.

According to a foreign ministry’s announcement, this is an initiative that seals the positive climate in the Greek-Albanian relations as well as the common will of both sides – both at the level of political leadership and at the level of business world – to strengthen and expand economic cooperation, trade, tourism, energy and transport.

“I am very happy to be here today for the inauguration of this important, for the further development and deepening of the economic and trade relations between Greece and Albania, the first Albanian-Greek trade fair and I hope this initiative will develop into an annual institution,” Fragogiannis said.

On her part, Kumbaro stressed the importance of the initiative to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two peoples.

RELATED

Society
“Open Horizons – Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections” Exhibition Inaugurated in Melbourne

MELBOURNE - The exhibition "Open Horizons - Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections", a collaboration between the National Archaeological Museum and the Melbourne Museum, was inaugurated in the presence of the Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, the Archbishop of Australia, Makarios, the Greek Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni, as well as ministers, expatriate deputies and a crowd of people, the culture ministry said in an announcement.

Politics
Australian Min. Pearson Supports Return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece
Politics
PM Mitsotakis to Address US Congress on May 17

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts for NASA after Private Flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings