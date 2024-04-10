x

April 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

Fr. Kalogridis Shares an Update on the Attack and Robbery at St. Demetrios Jamaica

April 10, 2024
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
DRASTIS-LHSTEIA-JAMAICA1
The suspect is seen on video feeling the scene with the victim's purse in this surveillance image from cameras outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Jamaica, Queens, NY. Photo: NYPD

NEW YORK – The police investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator of the brazen attack and robbery of a 68-year-old parishioner outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Jamaica, which took place on April 7 at 8:30 AM, resulting in her serious injury.

According to the latest information, the police on April 9 located, just a few miles from the church, the victim’s vehicle, a 2006 Nissan Altima, which the suspect stole using the victim’s own keys. The police now have fingerprints at their disposal and DNA clues in their search for the suspect.

The National Herald spoke with St. Demetrios Jamaica’s presiding priest Fr. Konstantinos Kalogridis who noted that the 68-year-old woman is still hospitalized, with her condition showing that she is gradually stabilizing.

“I visited her twice, on Monday and Tuesday night. I see she is getting better day by day. She is a woman with a good soul and is always smiling,” said Fr. Kalogridis.

He added that the incident happened during the Orthros service which precedes the Divine Liturgy, with most of the parishioners and himself realizing what had happened only after the end of the Liturgy, as it took some time for the ambulance to arrive at the scene.

“It happened around the time of the Orthros and I was informed about what happened at the end of the Liturgy. The truth is that it took a long time for the ambulance to arrive at the scene. It’s something we couldn’t believe. For a woman to come for the Sunday of the Veneration of the Holy Cross, at the time of Orthros, and for this man to come, step in front of her, push her with force and throw her down the stairs. The woman fell down hard, hitting her body and head on the concrete. The human mind cannot comprehend what happened,” said Fr. Kalogridis.

Naturally, last Sunday’s incident has alarmed the parishioners of St. Demetrios Jamaica, as there is always the fear that it could happen again, especially at a time when there are so many services in the Greek Orthodox Church heading towards Holy Week, the Passion of Christ, and the mass attendance of the faithful at all the local churches.

For his part, Fr. Kalogridis noted that there is coordination and understanding with the 107th Precinct of the NYPD, which oversees the area, and the police presence is increasing, which is reassuring.

“The neighbors are mainly the ones who want to feel safer. Here we have the 107th precinct, which will send patrol cars to monitor the area and make sure nothing like that happens again. In any case, it was something unusual. The police told us that there has never been such an incident before in the area. Nevertheless, the police will supervise. They support us and will monitor the area,” Fr. Kalogridis concluded.

The 68-year-old’s family has asked for privacy to be respected, so that the unfortunate woman can recover in peace.

RELATED

Politics
Tannousis: ‘Protecting Law Enforcement and Their Families’ Act Not Assembly Priority

ALBANY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) proposed the ‘Protecting Law Enforcement and Their Families’ Act, which would establish the crimes of Harassment of a Law Enforcement Officer or a Member of the Officer’s Family in the first and second degree (A.

General News
Christie’s Yanks Auction of 4 Greek Vases Tied to Convicted Antiquity Dealer
Events
NYC Mayor Welcomed the Greek-American Community at Gracie Mansion

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

NEW YORK – The police investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator of the brazen attack and robbery of a 68-year-old parishioner outside St.

ORLANDO, Fla.  — More than half of the foreign-born population in the United States lives in just four states — California, Texas, Florida and New York — and their numbers grew older and more educated over the past dozen years, according to a new report released Tuesday by the U.

ATHENS - Retail commerce turnover in the first quarter of 2024 was disappointing, according to traders’ estimates.

ATHENS - Fueled by the Golden Visa program, which offers affluent foreigners and their families 5-year residency permits and valuable European Union passports, real estate emerged as the prime attraction for investors once again.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.