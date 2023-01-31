Fr. Gregory Gilbert Honored for His Service at St. Demetrios in Upper Darby, PA

Parish Council President Michael Economou, Philoptochos President Niky Bottos, Fotoula Stergiou, and Fotoula Pappas, with Fr. Gregory Gilbert holding the gifts he received at the event in his honor at St. Demetrios Church in Upper Darby, PA. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)
UPPER DARBY, PA – St. Demetrios Church in Upper Darby, PA, bid a fond farewell to Rev. Presbyter Gregory Gilbert who has received the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America for his new assignment to St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tenafly, NJ. Fr. Gilbert’s appointment is effective February 1.
Parish Council President Michael Economou offered the following words as a farewell tribute to Fr. Gilbert at the event in his honor on January 28:
“Today, we are not gathered here at St. Demetrios Community Center to merely say ‘goodbye and farewell’ to our priest and dear friend Fr. Gregory Gilbert, but to honor his service to our beloved St. Demetrios Church as he turns the page to a new chapter, in his life as a faithful servant of our great and Holy Greek Orthodox Church. Father, Presvytera Katherine and their five beautiful children have made an indelible mark on all of our lives the past six years.
Economou continued: “St. Demetrios was, and will always be, his home. He was ordained a priest here in October 2015 and returned two years later in September 2017 and until the present as our presiding priest. His life in the Priesthood, began here at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby and he will always be considered a ‘St. Demetrian.’ We wish you well Fr. Gregory and appreciate all that you have done for our Parish. You, Presvytera and your children are positive role models for us all. Thank you for your dedication, hard work and spiritual leadership. You will surely be missed.”
