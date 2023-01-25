x

January 25, 2023

Fr. George Parsenios Resigns as Dean of Holy Cross Greek School of Theology

January 25, 2023
By Theodore Kalmoukos
ΠΑΡΣΕΝΙΟΣ-1 (2)
Fr. George Parsenios, who has resigned as Dean of Holy Cross School of Theology. (Photo HCHC)

BOSTON – Fr. George Parsenios has resigned as Dean of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology effective June 1, 2023, but he will continue as Professor of New Testament.

Fr. Parsenios invokes reasons of health for his decision, writing in the School’s announcement about his resignation that, “I regret profoundly that the circumstances of my health prevent me from continuing in my role as Dean, but I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve the students of Holy Cross, and I warmly thank His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros for his blessing to do so. I offer my prayerful best wishes to the members of the faculty, to Dr. Demetrulias, and to Mr. Cantonis as they continue to lead our beloved seminary.”

The National Herald had revealed on December 15, 2022 that Fr. Parsenios was going to resign. Specifically, we had written the following: “TNH has also learned that Rev. George Parsenios, the Dean of the School of Theology who was appointed almost two years ago, has expressed to the members of the faculty his intent to resign from the Deanship for which he was hired, but will remain as a professor. The School’s officials indicated to him that he should stay a little longer as Dean to avoid sending a wrong message to the academic authorities of Massachusetts and the Church and the Greek-American Community, that is to say, that the School changes its Deans very often. In the meantime, Fr. Parsenios a few weeks ago was appointed presiding priest at the St. Nicholas parish in Lexington, MA. A telephone call and a written message of TNH to Fr. Parsenios went unanswered.”

TNH attempted again to communicate with Fr. Parsenios on Monday January 23, to ask him about the real reasons of his resignation, since on the one hand he says that he resigned for issues of health and on the other hand he has been appointed presiding priest at St. Nicholas parish in Lexington, Massachusetts – but he didn’t respond.

It is reminded here that he was appointed to Holy Cross two years ago to the positions of Dean and professor of New Testament.

It is noted here that his wife, Presbytera Maureen, is Executive Assistant to the President of the School George Cantonis.

The announcement also notes that, “a formal search for the next Dean will commence immediately through an international posting, to attract the most excellent candidates to build on the work Fr. George had only just begun.”

Also in the announcement are included statements praising Fr. Parsenios by Archbishop Elpidophoros, president George Cantonis, and Diana Demetrulias, Vice President for Academic Affairs.

