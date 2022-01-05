x

January 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 55ºF



Politics

Four Reasons for Reopening Schools, Oikonomou Tells SKAI Radio

January 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Government spokesperson Yiannis Ikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Govement spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou outlined four reasons why the government decided to reopen schools despite the Omicron surge, speaking on SKAI radio on Wednesday, and stressed that it was not possible to keep other economic activities going while schools stay shut.

“The recommendations of the experts always play an important role. It is the government which makes the final decisions,” he added.

He noted that, from the start, the government’s intention had been for schools to go back as normal but for this to happen with a methodology, based on the advice of the scientific community, which would “ensure to the greatest degree the health of the children, their parents and teachers.”

Oikonomou explained that the decision was based on four key reasons:

“First of all, there are the characteristics of this variant…We have a variant that is transmitted extremely quickly but does not cause severe illness in children and in vaccinated persons. We now know this with a great degree of certainty. The second reason is that it has been proved, based on the experience we have had from September until now, that children are more protected in the school environment than they are outside it. If we kept children back until a week or 10 days later, no one could guarantee that in the playgrounds or other places they would go they would wear their masks and be more protected. Therefore, it follows, they are more protected within the school environment than outside it. The third reason is what is happening in the rest of Europe. There is no country that is keeping schools shut. And the fourth reason is that there is nothing that can replace teacher-student communication…”

The nature of the Omicron variant would very likely lead to many classes shutting down initially, he added, but this was a far cry from a horizontal decision to shut all schools.

“The protocol we had over the previous period worked with safety. The 50 pct+1 was judged a safe criterion, based on the experience of the previous period and the characteristics of the Omicron infection, as it is now for both health protection and educational reasons,” Economou said. He criticised suggestions by the opposition that classes shut for three days when the first case is diagnosed, saying it would make schools effectively unable to function and lead to the horizontal closure of classes.

“For anything to succeed, even more so in education, there has to be the cooperation of teachers and parents, which existed to the highest degree in the previous period,” he added, stressing that schools will start next Monday with in-person teaching, following the specific protocols.

Oikonomou said that the government was also prepared for problems that may arise due to public-sector staff having to isolate due to Covid-19 in the coming days, especially as the period of self-isolation has been reduced to five days.

“There is no doubt that some gaps may be observed. Due to the explosion in cases and the speed of incubation of the disease, many more people will fall sick much faster and much more mildly than in the previous stage. This will have its repercussions. We see what is happening in the rest of the world. Everyone is prepared to handle it in some way. For the time being, it is manageable, as the shorter period of quarantine allows people – who do not have a problem with their health – to quickly return to their job,” he said.

The impact of this would be minimised by remote working, wherever this was possible, or by reorganising personnel.

He also stressed that the government will do everything in its power to increase vaccination coverage and will continue efforts to put pressure and persuade unvaccinated people to get the vaccine but also to protect them, such as the mandatory vaccination of people over 60.

RELATED

Economy
Online Shopping in Greece Brought 14 Billion Euros Sales for 2021

ATHENS – Out of necessity and then habit during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, Greeks turned more and more to electronic shopping online with delivery and racked up 14 billion euros ($15.

Society
Greece Will Charge Consumers for Using Plastic Cups, Covers
Politics
SYRIZA Says Greeks Should Get Free COVID-19 Molecular Tests

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American Spyros P Skouras, the motion picture pioneer and movie executive who changed the status quo of American cinema, could undoubtedly see his own life story become a film.

General News

WOODSIDE, NY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Assembly Members Brian Barnwell, Zohran Mamdani, and Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Council Members Tiffany Cabán and Julie Won, and Woodside on the Move announced a series of new pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for the week of January 3 throughout western Queens.

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 3 released the following statement and attached report cards recapping her first year in office representing New York's 11th Congressional District: "My office prides itself on providing outstanding constituent services for the residents of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.

Associations

United States

Video

Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm in US as Omicron Rises

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the omicron variant.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings