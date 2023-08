Society

FILE - Drone images of the deadly train accident at Tempi outside Larissa, collision between a freight and passenger train, Wednesday 1 March 2023 (MOTIONTEAM/VASSILIS VERVERIDIS)

ATHENS – Four former officers of Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) will stand trial for the deadly train collision at Tempi on February 28, the investigating prosecutor of the Larissa court of appeals decided on Monday.

The officials include two former presidents and CEOs, a former CEO, and an executive member of the board of OSE.

The collision of a freighter train from Thessaloniki with a passenger train from Athens happened near Larissa, central Greece. A total of 57 people were killed, many of them college students returning from a holiday break. Another 85 were injured.