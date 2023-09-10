Four Die and 49 Hospitalized after Multiple Crash on National Road near Kilkis; some Foreign Nationals

Society

ATHENS – Four people died and 49 hospitalized s a result of a multiple crash involving two private cars and a bus with Serbian license plates on the Athens-Evzones national highway early in the morning, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in Peonia municipality, south of the border with North Macedonia.

The four people who died were men aged 68 to 73; three were Greek nationals and one was a Russian. One died shortly after the accident. In a statement, Hellenic Police said that a private car with four people crashed with a tourist bus carrying 81 people. Then, a second private car driven by a foreign woman who was accompanied by her young child ran into the first car, killing three of the passengers while the fourth died shortly after.

Emergency ambulance service EKAV transferred 49 bus passengers and the woman and child to Kilkis and Thessaloniki hospitals.

Police is investigating the causes of the accident.