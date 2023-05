Society

ATHENS – Four foreigner nationals were arrested by security officers of the Piraeus and Kimi port authorities, it was reported on Tuesday, on suspicion of transporting migrants from Türkiye to Greece and other European countries.

The four are suspected of being members of a refugee trafficking ring. Two of them were arrested at ‘Magiras’ beach at Petria on Evia island while driving a car picking up migrants who arrived on a speed boat.

All four appeared before the first-instance prosecutor in Chalkida and were detained pending trial.