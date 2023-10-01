Fotini Baxevani Stars in The Lady of Ro at Queens Theater October 22

NEW YORK – The Federation of Dodecanese Societies, the Greek Cultural Center, and the Amorgos Foundation present Fotini Baxevani in the play The Lady of Ro by Gianni Skaragas, directed by Stavros Litinas, at the Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY, on Sunday, October 22, 5 PM. The play is presented under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad.
The story is inspired by the life of Despina Achladioti, who lived on the deserted island of Ro where she raised the Greek flag every day for 40 years. The Lady of Ro became a hero and folk legend. The Lady of Ro is the story of one woman’s struggle to shape her own truth and destiny— but also, a chronicle of ordinary people, who learn to live and love in the most desperate of circumstances.
The play is performed in Greek with English supertitles and includes songs performed by Violeta Ikari.
Tickets are $40, available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org.
The Lady of Ro
Written by Gianni Skaragas
Directed by Stavros Litinas
Performed by Fotini Baxevani
Set/Costume Designer: Stavros Litinas
Music-Sound Design: Fotini Baxevani
Watch the trailer on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/bcBGL.