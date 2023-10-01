x

October 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Culture

Fotini Baxevani Stars in The Lady of Ro at Queens Theater October 22

October 1, 2023
By The National Herald
The Lady of Ro play poster
Fotini Baxevani stars in the play The Lady of Ro by Gianni Skaragas, directed by Stavros Litinas, at the Queens Theater, October 22. (Photo: Greek Cultural Center)

NEW YORK – The Federation of Dodecanese Societies, the Greek Cultural Center, and the Amorgos Foundation present Fotini Baxevani in the play The Lady of Ro by Gianni Skaragas, directed by Stavros Litinas, at the Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY, on Sunday, October 22, 5 PM. The play is presented under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad.

The story is inspired by the life of Despina Achladioti, who lived on the deserted island of Ro where she raised the Greek flag every day for 40 years. The Lady of Ro became a hero and folk legend. The Lady of Ro is the story of one woman’s struggle to shape her own truth and destiny— but also, a chronicle of ordinary people, who learn to live and love in the most desperate of circumstances.

The play is performed in Greek with English supertitles and includes songs performed by Violeta Ikari.

Tickets are $40, available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org.

The Lady of Ro

Written by Gianni Skaragas

Directed by Stavros Litinas

Performed by Fotini Baxevani

Set/Costume Designer: Stavros Litinas

Music-Sound Design: Fotini Baxevani

Watch the trailer on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/bcBGL.

RELATED

Music
U2 Concert Uses Stunning Visuals to Open Massive Sphere Venue in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — It looked like a typical U2 outdoor concert: Two helicopters zoomed through the starlit sky before producing spotlights over a Las Vegas desert and frontman Bono, who kneeled to the ground while singing the band's 2004 hit "Vertigo.

Music
Becky G Proudly Shows Her Roots in ‘Esquinas,’ Inspired by Regional Mexican Music
Music
Arrest in Tupac Shakur Killing Stemmed from Biggie Smalls Death Investigation

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.