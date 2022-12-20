x

December 20, 2022

Former VP Mike Pence Appears at John Catsimatidis’ Radio Show (Video)

December 20, 2022
By The National Herald
FkXu1Y_WQAATXZD
Mike Pence, in the background, with John Catsimatidis, left, in the studio during the former president's interview. (Photo: Twitter/@77WABCradio)

NEW YORK – Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on December 19 was a guest on the show ‘Cats at Night’ hosted by Greek-American businessman and owner of the New York-based radio station WABC John Catsimatidis.

Pence, who appears to be one of the potential contenders for the 2024 presidential nomination of the Republican Party, was asked to comment on the Biden administration’s performance, in contrast to the agenda pursued when he served as Vice President during the four years of Donald Trump’s administration.

“I wrote a lot in my autobiography about the very close relationship I had with Trump during the 4.5 years we were together. Whether it was moving forward with the largest tax cuts in American history, securing our borders, appointing three Supreme Court justices, or promoting America’s international interests, I am very grateful that the President included me on a daily basis to work on an agenda that strengthened America. In the end, we saw our country in the midst of the worst pandemic in 100 years. I will always be proud of the accomplishments of the Trump-Pence administration,” said Pence, who avoided taking jabs at Trump despite the fact that their joint term ended with tension.

Pence was, however, very critical of President Joe Biden and his choices regarding issues such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the relaunch of the Iran nuclear deal.

“I don’t believe the disaster in Afghanistan would have happened under our administration. Secondly, history has recorded that our four years were the only ones in which Russia did not attempt to move militarily against another country. It happened under Bush, it happened under Obama, it happened under Biden. The world knew that we were prepared to defend ourselves and we had the ability to do so. Weakness brings evil and strength brings peace,” said Pence, who said he was vindicated by the Trump administration’s policy toward China.

“I give Trump credit for changing the status quo with China. For years, we thought that if we expanded the trade and cultural relationship with China, we would see them push for all the freedoms we enjoy here. We are seeing the opposite. China is becoming more profitable through unequal trade relations with the U.S. It is becoming more and more authoritarian with its citizens. I believe the greatest threat to our country strategically and economically is communist China,” Pence concluded.

