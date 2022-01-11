x

January 11, 2022

SPORTS

Former Turkey Defender Ahmet Calik Dies in Road Accident

January 11, 2022
By Associated Press
Turkey Calik
Konyaspor's Ahmet Calik plays the ball during a Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasaray and Konyaspor at Nef stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo)

ANKARA — Former Turkey national soccer team defender Ahmet Calik died Tuesday in a traffic accident near Ankara, his current club said.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the 27-year-old Calik, who had been playing for Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, was killed after he lost control of his car in slippery conditions. The vehicle overturned and landed in a field.

Calik was heading to Ankara from the city of Konya, where he is currently based, to deal with paperwork ahead of his wedding, Anadolu quoted his childhood friend, Onder Eryildirim, as saying.

Calik began his career with Ankara club Genclerbirligi before transferring to Galatasaray in 2017. He joined Konyaspor in 2020.

He played for Turkey’s national team eight times since 2015, according Fanatik newspaper.

“I am saddened by the loss of my brother Ahmet, this beautiful person who left deep impressions on me with his gentlemanly stance, his humanity, his private life and character,” Konyaspor president Fahih Ozgokcen said in a statement.

A funeral was planned for later on Tuesday in Ankara’s Elmadag district.

Konyaspor has requested that its Turkish league game against Medipol Basaksehir on Saturday be postponed, Anadolu reported.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

