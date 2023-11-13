x

November 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Former SYRIZA EU Lawmaker Won’t Give Up His Seat, Dismisses Call

November 13, 2023
By The National Herald
4901546_21_387436_type13265
Stelios Kouloglou. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/KONTARINIS YORGOS)

ATHENS – Member of the European Parliament Stelios Kouloglou, who recently quit the major opposition SYRIZA over the election of newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis, rejected the new leader’s call for him to give up his seat.

“I was elected by 200,000 people. I believe that I have fully honored the commitment I made. I remained steadfast in my positions. Therefore, this matter has been closed for quite some time,” Kouloglou, now an independent MEP, told state broadcaster ERT.

A former journalist, he had blasted Kasselakis for taking the party away from its stated principles and complained he wouldn’t be part of “a Netflix series,” under him and doubled down on the criticism after being urged to give up his spot.

“He aims to establish a personalized party, comprising himself and the masses, devoid of intermediaries, statutes, and respect for procedures,” said Kouloglou, speaking after 46 SYRIZA veterans broke off amid talks of a new party start.

“Kasselakis did not create his own party; he inherited a party with established procedures. Now, he intends to violate these procedures and statutes simply because they don’t align with his preferences,” he added.

Kouloglou, a former political analyst and journalist, has been in the Parliament since 2015 when SYRIZA began a 4 ½ year reign that ended in a thundering defeat to the now ruling New Democracy of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Kasselakis’ openly gay lifestyle, appearing frequently in public with his now-husband Tyler McBeth – they had to be married in the United States because Greece does not allow same-sex marriage – also irritated Kouloglou.

In an earlier open letter to Kasselakis, the lawmaker said the focus had turned to the SYRIZA leader’s personal life, joining critics who said there was no emphasis or idea about a real political agenda to resurrect the faltering party.

“The party’s current state lacks seriousness” said Kouloglou, pointing out that the spotlight has been on Kasselakis’ lifestyle and a slick social media campaign that propelled him to a surprising victory.

RELATED

Politics
President Sakellaropoulou Receives Migration Min Kairidis

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday received Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis, who briefed her on matters within his area of responsibility.

Politics
SYRIZA Split Signals Trouble for Greece’s Splintered Leftist Opposition
Society
Soaring Olive Oil Prices Hit Greece’s Producers, Consumers Wallets Hard

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.