Former SYRIZA EU Lawmaker Won’t Give Up His Seat, Dismisses Call

ATHENS – Member of the European Parliament Stelios Kouloglou, who recently quit the major opposition SYRIZA over the election of newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis, rejected the new leader’s call for him to give up his seat.

“I was elected by 200,000 people. I believe that I have fully honored the commitment I made. I remained steadfast in my positions. Therefore, this matter has been closed for quite some time,” Kouloglou, now an independent MEP, told state broadcaster ERT.

A former journalist, he had blasted Kasselakis for taking the party away from its stated principles and complained he wouldn’t be part of “a Netflix series,” under him and doubled down on the criticism after being urged to give up his spot.

“He aims to establish a personalized party, comprising himself and the masses, devoid of intermediaries, statutes, and respect for procedures,” said Kouloglou, speaking after 46 SYRIZA veterans broke off amid talks of a new party start.

“Kasselakis did not create his own party; he inherited a party with established procedures. Now, he intends to violate these procedures and statutes simply because they don’t align with his preferences,” he added.

Kouloglou, a former political analyst and journalist, has been in the Parliament since 2015 when SYRIZA began a 4 ½ year reign that ended in a thundering defeat to the now ruling New Democracy of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Kasselakis’ openly gay lifestyle, appearing frequently in public with his now-husband Tyler McBeth – they had to be married in the United States because Greece does not allow same-sex marriage – also irritated Kouloglou.

In an earlier open letter to Kasselakis, the lawmaker said the focus had turned to the SYRIZA leader’s personal life, joining critics who said there was no emphasis or idea about a real political agenda to resurrect the faltering party.

“The party’s current state lacks seriousness” said Kouloglou, pointing out that the spotlight has been on Kasselakis’ lifestyle and a slick social media campaign that propelled him to a surprising victory.