Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Speak at 4th Archon International Conference

ATHENS – The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate are pleased to announce that former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the upcoming Archon International Conference in Athens, Greece. The Conference focusing on Human Rights, Democracy, and Religious Freedom will be hosted at the direction of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew by the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America, the Brotherhood of Panagia Pammakaristos in Greece, the Order of the Holy Apostle Paul in Canada, as well as the Archons from Europe and Australia on May 26-29, 2024.

“The Archons have long been a bulwark in the defense of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and of people of faith around the world,” said Pompeo. “As we confront a rising tide of religious persecution and conflict around the world, I am proud to continue contributing to the important work of the Archons.”

“Secretary Pompeo placed religious freedom front and center during his tenure at the Department of State,” said Archon National Commander Dr. Anthony Limberakis. “We are honored to have such a distinguished speaker address the 4th Archon Conference on Religious Freedom.”

Michael R. Pompeo served as the 70th Secretary of State of the United States and as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He was elected to four terms in Congress representing the Fourth District of Kansas. He graduated first in his class from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and received his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. He currently Serves as Senior Counsel for Global Affairs at the American Center for Law & Justice and is a Fellow at the Hudson Institute.

The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate is a devoted group of passionate leaders, relentlessly focused on protecting religious freedom for everyone and ensuring the future of the Ecumenical Patriarchate – the historical spiritual center of the world’s 300+ million Orthodox Christians.