Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Passes Away at 100

Politics

FILE - Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger attends a luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the State Department in Washington. Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, May 27, 2023, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK – Born in Germany in 1923, Henry Kissinger escaped persecution as a Jewish refugee during the Nazi era and found refuge in the United States, where he later rose to prominence in the field of international relations.

Kissinger’s career in government service began when he joined the Nixon administration as National Security Advisor in 1969 before being appointed as Secretary of State. His tenure as Secretary of State was marked by significant diplomatic endeavors and achievements.

One of his most notable accomplishments was his role in the negotiations to bring an end to the Vietnam War, culminating in the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973. For his contributions, Kissinger was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, a recognition of his efforts to find a peaceful resolution to one of the most contentious conflicts of the 20th century.

Kissinger’s influence on foreign policy extended far beyond the Vietnam War. He played a pivotal role in the historic rapprochement between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, a groundbreaking diplomatic achievement that reshaped global politics during the Cold War era. Additionally, his “shuttle diplomacy” efforts in the Middle East helped facilitate negotiations and peace agreements between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

However, Kissinger’s approach to foreign policy was not without controversy. He faced criticism for his involvement in covert CIA operations and the secret bombing campaign in Cambodia, which raised ethical questions about the methods used in pursuit of national interests.

After leaving government service, Kissinger continued to contribute to the field of international relations through his prolific writing and commentary. His books, such as “Diplomacy” and “World Order,” became influential works that shaped discussions on global politics.

Henry Kissinger’s legacy is one of complexity, marked by both significant diplomatic accomplishments and debates over the ethical dimensions of his actions. As the world reflects on his passing, his contributions to the field of diplomacy will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion and examination for years to come.