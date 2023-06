Politics

WASHINGTON — In a historic move, former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven criminal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, obstruction, false statements and conspiracy. The indictment stems from a months-long investigation into whether Trump broke the law by holding onto classified documents at his Palm Beach property, Mar-a-Lago, and obstructing the government’s efforts to recover them. The indictment is the first time a former U.S. president has faced federal criminal charges, and it carries grave legal consequences, including imprisonment if he’s convicted. It also has enormous political implications, potentially affecting the 2024 presidential race, which Trump had been dominating until this point.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report