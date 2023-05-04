Former President of Saint Demetrios Astoria: ‘The Issue Is The Assessment’ Says to TNH

General News

Stephan Thomatos, the former president of the St. Demetrios of Astoria Parish Council. Photo provided by Stephan Thomatos

BOSTON – Stephan Thomatos, the former President of the Parish Council of Saint Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria who was removed from office by Archbishop Elpidophoros, revealed in an interview with The National Herald that his expulsion, as well as that of other members of the Parish Council, was due to the community’s inability to pay the Archdiocese the monthly installments of its annual assessment of $150,000 due to financial constraints.

Thomatos also disclosed that the Archdiocese forced the community to pay the salary of a priest, Fr. George Kasapoglou, whom Archbishop Elpidophoros brought from Constantinople, to the Archdiocese, which then paid him. This was contrary to the existing practice of communities, which pay their priests’ salary directly.

He further stated that Father Elias Villis, Chancellor of the Direct Archdiocesan District, removed officers and members of the Parish Council with a simple email without stating any reason or giving an explanation. Archbishop Elpidophoros did not meet with the Parish or speak to the Parish Council. Everything was done by Father Villis, of course, on the orders of Elpidophoros.

The ousted president, Stephan Thomatos, a civil engineer, is respected by the wider Greek-American community and the Parish, and has children who attend the Greek school of Saint Demetrios.

The interview follows:

The National Herald: What exactly is happening at Saint Demetrios? Why did things come to this point?

Stephan Thomatos: The main reason is the matter of the building, i.e. the building we are constructing opposite the church. We were forced to put a lot of money into the building before we got the loan, because it took too long to get approval from the Attorney General. We forced ourselves and took school and church money and put it into the building. And this happened before I even got involved – it was three years ago. One cannot say that we started something that has brought the Community to this point. Then we had the coronavirus pandemic. We were forced to put some savings we had into the building. As of last summer, we stopped paying the Archdiocese, the total assessment amounts to one hundred fifty thousand dollars a year.

TNH: How much of a loan did you get?

ST: Four million.

TNH: From which bank?

ST: From Alma.

TNH: How did you get kicked off the Parish Council?

ST: We received an e-mail on Thursday evening from the Chancellor, Father Villis, in which he told us that we are being removed from the council, without any explanation.

TNH: Did you contact him?

ST: I sent him a reply – I didn’t call him. I called Father Anargyros (Stavropoulos); he didn’t answer my call or return it, but I saw him on Sunday and we talked for a bit, and I told him I’d like to meet and talk with the new Council sometime, to help them make the transition, and he said he wanted me to continue to help. They held an emergency Council meeting on Sunday with Fr. Villis to arrange who the next president would be, etc., and they said if those we expelled are good Christians, they will continue to help.

TNH: Fr. Villis sent you this e-mail and expelled you on behalf of the Archbishop. Did the Archbishop ever speak to you? Did you talk to him about Community issues?

ST: We were called to the Archdiocese at the end of the year, in December, to explain to them why we cannot pay. We asked them to give us a discount and the ability to pay them over time, because once the building is finished, we will have some additional income and we will be able to pay it.

TNH: Did you meet the Archbishop at the Archdiocese?

ST: No, with Fr. Villis and the Archbishop’s advisers, the lawyers and the people in charge of the financial department. I don’t remember all the names.

TNH: Why didn’t you meet with the Archbishop? Did you ask to see him?

ST: We didn’t ask – the man is also busy. I imagine that all this is being discussed with the Archbishop.

TNH: When did you last meet with the Archbishop, to talk to him and for him to talk to you about the Community?

ST: I don’t even remember. We have not sat down to discuss matters with him as a Community.

TNH: What is happening now with the building under construction?

ST: It is progressing very well. Since we got the loan in November, we have the money, we are paying the people who work. We are fine. We are on a very good track, and I think by the summer we will be finished.

TNH: Then why were you kicked out?

ST: This is our big question.

TNH: Didn’t you ask for the reason?

ST: I have asked Father Elias to sit down and discuss matters.

TNH: What did he answer?

ST: I still haven’t received an answer. Father Anargyros told me that is because everyone has gone to Florida for a spiritual retreat they are conducting – everything has been left up in the air. I hope now that they are back, we can sit down and discuss matters.

TNH: What is there to discuss when you have been expelled?

ST: We were not guilty of anything. [There is no justification] for our reputations to be besmirched now, for people to come out and say what they said.

TNH: Have you mismanaged the community? Speak up, this is about your good name.

ST: There was no mismanagement. Everything is public and anyone can come and check. And now there are the accountants that the Archdiocese has brought in, their own people, and they have looked at our finances. There is nothing they can find [for them to] say that we did wrong. The fact that we took money from the school – and I have children in the school – I note that we put it in the building and we intended to put it back. Everybody knows that.

TNH: Did you have the right to do such a thing?

ST: Yes, we had the right to do so and we intended to return the money.

TNH: Is this all in writing?

ST: All this is written and there is nothing that anyone can say, that we did something behind the scenes. This happened when Father Nektarios (Papazafiropoulos) was Dean of the Cathedral, and he knew all this.

TNH: Are you basically saying that you were kicked off the Council to humiliate you because you stopped sending the money to the Archdiocese?

ST: They can find other excuses, but I believe that this is the essential reason.

TNH: How do you feel as a person, as a family man, that Elpidophoros removed you from the presidency of the largest Community?

ST: It bothers me, because I didn’t [pursue the office] to promote myself, nor for any other reason. I just saw that there was a need for a new generation to come into the Community and to take over, people who see things a little differently. The community needed renewal, and I thought that I can help. The truth is that I have spent too many hours of personal time running the Community, the School, and everything that needed to be done.

TNH: What is the climate in the community?

ST: People are bitter.

TNH: How is the community doing in general?

ST: Like all communities, I think we have a crisis of conscience, because people have stopped coming to church. Those who are registered in the community of Saint Demetrios as parishioners are those who are obliged to be registered because they want their children to go to school, or they come for a sacrament, a baptism or whatever. There are 150 to 200 people who come and sign up and just want to help with their donation.

TNH: What role does the new Dean, Father Anargyros Stavropoulos, play in the whole situation?

ST: He’s new, and he’s somewhat neutral. He applies a ‘wait and see attitude’. I had a good collaboration with him. He’s trying to figure out what’s going on, basically.

TNH: You also have another priest there, Father George Kasapoglou. Do you know him?

ST: I know him. Let me explain to you that this priest came from Constantinople – he was assigned to our parish, but is paid by the Archdiocese.

TNH: What do you mean? How is he paid by the Archdiocese?

ST: His salary is paid by the Archdiocese, not by the community.

TNH: Why?

ST: I don’t know why, but when he came, we were told that we would give the money for his salary to the Archdiocese, and the Archdiocese would pay him. And this is another reason, I think, that they kicked us out, because we couldn’t afford to give that money.

TNH: Why is this happening? That is to say, why does the community give the salary money to the Archdiocese and the Archdiocese pays it, and he is not paid directly by the Community, as is done in all communities?

ST: I don’t know.

TNH: Didn’t you ask why this was happening?

ST: They told us that these were ecclesiastical matters, administrative – theirs – we don’t know the details.

TNH: Did you ask why he left Constantinople?

ST: No, he told us he wanted to come to America – he didn’t tell us he wanted to leave, he just wanted to come here. His family came with him.

TNH: Don’t you find it strange that the Archdiocese asked you to pay his salary to the Archdiocese and that it pays him? What is happening? Do you suspect anything?

ST: I don’t know ecclesiastical matters, only in the last few years did I get involved.

TNH: Who told you that this was how his salary would be taken care of?

ST: Father Elias [Villis]. He sent us a letter appointing him to our parish and told us that this would be the process.

TNH: What are you thinking you will do from now on?

ST: To help both the Parish and the School as much as I can.

TNH: How is School going?

ST: Very well. We have a good cooperation with the Director, he is completing his second year, and he understands things much better. They have put things in good order, and it would be a shame to spoil it all with this thing. I think this move made by the Archdiocese was done a little bit impulsively, without much thought.