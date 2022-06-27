Former National Theater Head Lignadis Completes Testimony at Court

Society

ATHENS – Actor, director, and former head of the Greek National Theater completed his testimony on Monday before a mixed jury court trying him on four charges of rape including minors.

Lignadis, who was ordered to be tried in December, is being held in detention. On Monday he responded to questions by the judges over a five-hour testimony. He has denied all charges, which he attributes to an attempt to frame him and ruin him professionally and personally.

The trial will resume on Wednesday, when the head prosecutor will determine whether Lignadis is guilty of the rapes or not.