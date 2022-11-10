Former Minister Gerovasili Files Lawsuit over Phone Tapping at Supreme Court

Politics

ATHENS – The secretary of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance parliamentary group and former minister Olga Gerovasili on Thursday visited Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos and filed a lawsuit against unknown parties for tapping her phone and other possible criminal acts at her expense, asking for an investigation.

In statements as she left the Supreme Court building, Gerovasili commented that we “are living through extremely crucial moments for the democratic state and the rule of law” in which “[we] must not fail to do what is necessary to protect the fundamental right of the protection of communications privacy.”

She said that there had been a violation of the confidentiality of communications, post and even possibly of confidential documents, saying that the investigation must combine all the lawsuits filed.

“Justice is the last pillar of protection that can investigate the double scandal, the scandal of spying and the cover-up,” she added.