January 10, 2023

Former King of Greece, Constantine II, Dies in Athens at the Age of 83

January 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Constantine, the former king of Greece
Constantine, the former king of Greece. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The former King of Greece, Constantine II, passed away today, at the age of 83, following serious health issues he had faced in recent weeks. The former king had been hospitalized for the past few days in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Athens.

Born on June 2, 1940 in Athens, Constantine was proclaimed King of Greece on March 6, 1964, at the age of 24, succeeding his father, Paul I, after his death on the same day.

In September of the same year he married the then Princess of Denmark, Anna Maria, with whom he had three sons and two daughters.

He was the son of King Paul I and Queen Frederick-Louise of Hanover, brother of the later (and now former) Queen of Spain Sophia and Princess Irene.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

