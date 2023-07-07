Former Coalition Partners Tsipras, Kammenos Fire Away at Each Other

Politics

FILE - Former Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leaves Maximos mansion following a meeting with Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Greek defense Minister Kammenos, leader of the right-wing populist Independent Greeks party, is vehemently opposed to a deal with neighboring Macedonia over its state name. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – They were odd bedfellows in an oddball coalition but those days of working together for political necessity came to a bitter end when former SYRIZA leader and ex-Premier Alexis Tsipras and nationalist Panos Kammenos tangled.

Tsipras brought Kammenos, then leader of the ANEL party on board as a junior partner to have enough votes in Parliament to rule from 2015-19, requiring the nationalist to break his alleged principles to gain power.

Now in Parliament, Tsipras – who stepped down after a crushing defeat to New Democracy again in June 25’s second round of elections – said that working with Kammenos was a “necessary evil,” a shot that didn’t go unanswered.

That led Kammenos to tell ANT1 TV about the secret workings between them and claim that SYRIZA’s then-finance chief Yanis Varoufakis accepted a proposal in 2015 by then-Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany for the exit of Greece from the Eurozone.

He said that would have been in exchange for an 80-billion-euro ($86.97 billion) bailout and for Greece to accept 2.5 million migrants on its islands. “The transformation of Greece into a prison of 2.5 million people on the islands,” he said.

Kammenos claimed he met with Tsipras and Varoufakis in Brussels before a crucial Eurogroup meeting. “Varoufakis’ proposal was to accept the proposal of Germany the next day,” he said.

That, however, is at odds with what happened then, Greece getting an 82-billion euro ($89.15 billion) bailout without leaving the Eurozone and Varoufakis breaking away from his role in opposition to austerity measures Tsipras accepted.

Kammenos also said that Tsipras essentially betrayed him by making a deal to give away the name of the Greek province Macedonia to the then Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to be renamed North Macedonia.

“The Prespes Agreement was a trap set for Tsipras by the Germans with the Nobel Peace Prize as a gift,” he said, referring to the agreement brokered by SYRIZA and named for the lake which borders both countries.

SYRIZA’s response about Kammenos was that he “has the right to present himself as an infallible protagonist and blame others,” but with a sharp rejoinder of dismissal.“What he does not have the right to do is to construct science-fiction scenarios. To distort the events of yesterday to serve whatever agenda he has today. To invoke his own fabrications as facts. And finally to show no basic respect for the truth about the most difficult historical period of Greece during the post-dictatorship era,” said SYRIZA.