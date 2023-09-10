x

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss Has a Book Coming Out Next Spring

September 10, 2023
By Associated Press
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, on Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

NEW YORK — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring in which she will reflect on her years in government, offer advice for future leaders and recall lessons she learned while often being “the only conservative in the room.”

Truss, whose 45 days as Prime Minister was the shortest term in British history, is calling her book “Ten Years to Save the West.” The conservative Regnery Publishing announced Sunday that the release date will be April 16.

According to Regnery, Truss will recall being asked by Queen Elizabeth II to form a government just two days before the monarch’s death a year ago. She also will describe encounters with such foreign officials as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“After more than 10 years as a British government minister, I’ve seen up close the threats posed to global democracy,” she said in a statement.

“I want to share the lessons from my experience in government and those international meetings where I was often the only conservative in the room and demonstrate that we have stark choices to make if we wish to avoid a managed decline of the Western architecture that has presided over generations of relative peace and prosperity.”

She will also defend the free market economic ideas that helped end her time as prime minister; she had offered a package of tax cuts that led to a deep drop in the British pound and intervention by the Federal English Bank to buy up bonds and stabilize the economy. Truss, who had replaced fellow Conservative Party member Boris Johnson as prime minister early in September 2022, resigned Oct. 20. Her previous positions had included international trade secretary and foreign secretary.

 

