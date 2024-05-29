Former Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos Dies Aged 74

Economy

ATHENS – Former Bank of Greece governor George Provopoulos died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 74.

Provopoulos had long-term experience in the banking sector as well as in academia, having served as associate professor at the University of Athens’ Economics Department (1979-2007).

As Greece’s central banker (2008-2014) and member of the European Central Bank’s board of governors, he handled the overhaul of the Greek banking system through a deep economic crisis. During the same time, he was IMF Alternate Director for Greece and member of the Bank for International Settlements.

Provopoulos had served as vice-president of Piraeus Bank (2006-2008), president and CEO of Commercial Bank (2004-2006), which he led successfully through privatization, and member of Alpha Bank’s Executive Committee (1994-2004).

He was general manager of the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE, 1993-1997), Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece (1990-1993), and president of the Council of Economic Advisers at the Economy & Finance Ministry (1989-1990).

He held a doctorate in economics from the University of Essex, and a bachelor in economics from the University of Athens.