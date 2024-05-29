x

May 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Economy

Former Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos Dies Aged 74

May 28, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ΠΡΟΒΟΠΟΘΛΟΣ
George Provopoulos (EUROKINISSI/STELIOS STEFANOU)

ATHENS – Former Bank of Greece governor George Provopoulos died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 74.

Provopoulos had long-term experience in the banking sector as well as in academia, having served as associate professor at the University of Athens’ Economics Department (1979-2007).

As Greece’s central banker (2008-2014) and member of the European Central Bank’s board of governors, he handled the overhaul of the Greek banking system through a deep economic crisis. During the same time, he was IMF Alternate Director for Greece and member of the Bank for International Settlements.

Provopoulos had served as vice-president of Piraeus Bank (2006-2008), president and CEO of Commercial Bank (2004-2006), which he led successfully through privatization, and member of Alpha Bank’s Executive Committee (1994-2004).

He was general manager of the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE, 1993-1997), Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece (1990-1993), and president of the Council of Economic Advisers at the Economy & Finance Ministry (1989-1990).

He held a doctorate in economics from the University of Essex, and a bachelor in economics from the University of Athens.

RELATED

Politics
Kasselakis Appeals to Voters to End the Fragmentation of the Progressive Space

ATHENS - Stefanos Kasselakis, leader of the main opposition party, made an appeal from Kalamata for voters to put an end to the fragmentation of the progressive space by strengthening SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.

Politics
Mitsotakis: We Will Continue to Work Hard to Curb Rising Prices
Politics
From West Bank, Kasselakis Says Greece Must Recognize Palestinian State

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

‘We Have Nothing.’ As Israel Attacks Rafah, Palestinians are Living in Tents and Searching for Food

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The tent camps stretch for more than 16 kilometers (10 miles) along Gaza’s coast, filling the beach and sprawling into empty lots, fields and town streets.

BOGOTA, Colombia  — Colombia’s congress voted on Tuesday to ban bullfights in the South American nation, delivering a serious blow to a centuries old tradition that has inspired famous songs and novels but has become increasingly controversial in the countries where it is still practiced.

NEW YORK — Prosecutors were presenting their bribery case against New Jersey Sen.

NEW YORK — Twice per year, New Yorkers and visitors are treated to a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and sinks below the horizon framed in a canyon of skyscrapers.

BARNSLEY, Ky.  — Devin Johnson’s life was uprooted for a second time when a tornado flattened his home over the Memorial Day weekend — on the same lot in Kentucky where another storm left him homeless in 2021.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.