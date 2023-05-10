x

May 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Forensic Report for Arta Infant Lists Pulmonary Edema as Cause of Death

May 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece ambulance
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

ARTA, Greece – Accumulation of fluid in the lungs, which caused pulmonary edema, was listed as the cause of death in the forensic report released on Wednesday for the infant that died after having been forgotten by its father in the car for several hours.

The autopsy was carried out at the University Hospital of Ioannina, and it reports that the infant, aged 5.5 months, suffered suffocation, sweating, wheezing in the lungs, shortness of breath, cough, difficulty breathing, hypoxia, resulting in pulmonary edema that led to cardiac arrest due to hypoxemia, tachycardia and cyanosis.

The baby’s father, aged 37, will be prosecuted for involuntary manslaughter, the prosecutor of Arta had said on Tuesday.

The man was expected to leave the child, at the nursery station but forgot it in the back seat of the car. The tragic mistake was discovered when the mother, 27, went to the station to pick up the child. The parents rushed the unresponsive child to hospital where its death was confirmed.

Both parents were hospitalized under heavy sedation on Tuesday, with the father being guarded as well.

RELATED

Society
Greek Pilot Who Killed British Wife Wants 27-Year Sentence Cut

ATHENS - Saying he's sorry, a Greek helicopter pilot convicted of killing his 19-year-old |British wife, as their infant daughter lay nearby in their apartment, asked a Greek court to reduce his 27-year jail sentence.

Society
Greece’s Intracom Defense Sells Off to Israel Aerospace Industries
Politics
New Democracy Leads Holds at 6.5%, But Election Deadlock Seen

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.