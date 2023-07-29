x

July 29, 2023

Foreign Ministry Thanks US Firefighting Teams Operating in Greece

July 29, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece's Foreign Ministry (Photo: Giorgos Kontarinis / EUROKINSSI)
Greece's Foreign Ministry (Photo: Giorgos Kontarinis / EUROKINSSI)

ATHENS – “Heartfelt thanks to the US firefighting teams operating in Greece,” the Greek foreign ministry posted on Saturday on Twitter.

“Your help is greatly appreciated,” it added.

US helicopters assist in putting out fires in Greece

The USA, as part of the international aid and assistance for dealing with and extinguishing the fires that broke out over the last few days in Greece, provided three Black Hawk helicopters with firefighting buckets.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA), the US helicopters are participating in the extinguishing operations in accordance with the overall planning of the Civil Protection, operating from Stephanovikeio, in Volos, where they have re-stationed, carrying out a large number of drops and scrambling to put out the fires.

The assistance of the US Armed Forces in extinguishing the fires in Greece is yet another proof of the substantial and timeless ties that have developed between the two countries, the statement added.

