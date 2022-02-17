x

February 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Foreign Ministry Delivers Demarche to Turkey

February 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The foreign ministry on Thursday delivered a demarche to the Turkish side and specifically to the Turkish chargé d’affaires, protesting against the illegal and unfounded claims made by Turkish officials, according to diplomatic sources.

The foreign ministry underlined to the Turkish side the strong dissatisfaction of Greece, as well as its protest against the recent statements of Turkish officials, who questioned Greece’s sovereignty over the Aegean islands, assertions that the Greek side, of course, rejects as illegal and without foundation.

It was stressed that these statements are not only counterproductive but also an escalation of Turkey’s provocative behaviour.

The oxymoron within Turkish positions was also stressed, as the Turkish side constantly invokes international law at the same time as it is blatantly violating international law.

In this context, a clear reference was made to the casus belli, to the Turkish-Libyan “memorandum”, to the “Blue Homeland” and so on.

At the same time, the foreign ministry gave relevant instructions to Greek embassies in the member-states of the European Union, NATO and the members of the UN Security Council to provide relevant information on the escalation of Turkish provocative behaviour.

Similar information will be provided to the leaderships of the above organisations, according to the same sources.

RELATED

Politics
Erdogan Threatens Greece: Get Greek Troops Off Aegean Islands Now

ANKARA - Stepping up his rhetoric to near-conflict levels, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Greece must demilitarize Aegean Islands near his country's coast or face the consequences – without specifying what they would be.

Society
Plevris: EU Countries All Aiming to Lift Covid Restrictions by Mid-March
Politics
PM Mitsotakis in Brussels for the EU-African Union Summit

Top Stories

Politics

KYIV - The Greek foreign ministry on Monday expressed its deep sorrow over the sudden death of two Greek expatriates and the injury of two others in the village Graninta in Ukraine, which is close to the cοntact line at East Ukraine.

Sciences

ATHENS – Lucy Xu, Founder & CEO of The Port Global, spoke with The National Herald about the new Greek Tech Guide 2022 which includes useful information for tech communities, investors, and the Greek diaspora, among others.

Society

ATHENS - The start of direct flights from the United States to Greece on March 7, earlier than any other year, "amounts to a vote of confidence to our country by a key market that adds high value to Greek tourism," Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

General News

Church

Video

This Time, Tibet Stands Silent as Olympics Return to China

GARZE COUNTY, China — As a speedskating team was winning China's first Olympic gold medal of the Beijing Games, all seemed quiet in the villages that line the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings