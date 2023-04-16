Foreign ministry advises Greek citizens to avoid travel to Sudan

Society

ATHENS. Greece’s foreign ministry has advised the citizens of the country to avoid travelling to Sudan, while urging those already in the country to observe the highest possible caution and keep abreast of developments in the area.

“In view of the security situation in Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Greek citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country. At the same time, Greek citizens currently in the country are advised to be regularly informed of developments, avoid unnecessary travel, and observe the highest possible security measures,” the ministry said in an announcement issued on Holy Saturday.

It also noted that Greece does not have a Diplomatic/Consular Mission in Sudan and that the competent authority is the Greek Embassy in Cairo, Egypt (telephone numbers (00202) 27955915, (00202) 27959443, (00202) 27951074, and emergency contact number 00201 220940119).