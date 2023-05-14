x

May 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Foreign Buyers Scoop Greek-Cypriot Properties on Occupied Side

May 14, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Independence Day
FILE - Military helicopters of Cypriot air forces fly over a military parade marking the 62nd anniversary of Cyprus' independence from British colonial rule, as the giant paintings of the Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags are seen on Pentadahtilos mountain in the Turkish occupied area in the background, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Thousands of properties and plots owned by Greek-Cypriots who fled 1974 Turkish invasions, now on the occupied side, are being sold off to foreign buyers, led by Russians, Ukrainians, Israelis and Iranians.

Turkish land developers are behind the push, said the Cypriot newspaper Philenews, bringing a construction rush although United Nations resolutions being ignored said properties belong to the original owners.https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/05/14/little-traction-for-eu-as-cyprob-mediator/

Most of those being bought and sold through fast track illegal procedures, are Greek-Cypriot owned properties, more than 7,000 over the past couple of years, the report said.

That comes as the hardline nationalist Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who took power in October 2020, has been reopening portions of the fenced-off resort of Varosha on the occupied side.

Most of the 2,672 ‘licenses’ to acquire plots in the occupied territories in 2022 were granted to Israeli citizens, as Turkish-Cypriot daily Halkin Sesi reported, with 2,000 companies in the occupied territories controlled by Israeli shareholders.

Some 25,000 acres land have been bought through these companies, to a great extent involving farmland in the occupied Karpass peninsula, with Turkish-Cypriot sources reporting 2,000 acres bought in the Lefke area for development.

Land and property sales are also up over the past year in the occupied Kyrenia and Trikomo areas, with attention now focusing on Famagusta, and reports of an impending unlawful settlement there.

Halkin Sesi reported that a new community has been created in occupied Trikomo with apartment blocks, homes and services, such as supermarkets and cafeterias, mostly built in Greek-Cypriot owned farmland and sold to foreign buyers.

Russians are taking a new interest on the occupied side in the wake of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine that is seeing them restricted on the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union.

More Russians are heading to the isolated side as well over American and British sanctions on oligarchs and Greek-Cypriot firms aiding them as they face no restrictions on the occupied side with Turkey refusing to follow the sanctions.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides was said to have raised the issue of Israelis buying Greek-Cypriot properties during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but it wasn’t reported what happened, if anything.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Airways Makes a Comeback: Passenger Numbers Skyrocket by Over 500% in April

NICOSIA - Capitalizing on a significant influx of tourists, the national flag carrier Cyprus Airways reported a substantial surge in passenger numbers for April, exceeding fivefold compared to the same month in 2022, when the COVID-19 pandemic had a firm grip.

Politics
Ukrainian Deminers Get Training in Cyprus from US, Irish Experts
Society
Minister: Student Visas Issued by Breakaway North Used to Seek Asylum in Cyprus

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.