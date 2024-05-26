x

Foreign Buyers Now Taking Over from Greeks in Buying Up Properties

May 26, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo by Alexandr Podvalny via Pexels)

ATHENS – The Golden Visa rush by foreign investors who want residency permits and valuable European Union passports is seeking them continuing to snap properties they can afford, but many Greeks can’t.

Demand is dwindling from domestic buyers for properties that are rising in price because of the demand and dwindling supply – many unit having already been turned into short-term rentals on platforms such as Airbnb, further profiting investors.

The site Spitogatos.gr that displays properties for rent and sale in Greece has found that interest from foreigners is growing although the New Democracy government has raised the threshold from 250,000 euros ($271,173) to as high as 800,000 ($867,745) in the most popular areas, including Athens neighborhoods.

Analysts said demand for buying residences by Greeks in the first quarter of 2024 shrank 4.2 percent but rose 11.8 percent from foreign buyers, said Kathimerini, also caused by higher prices out of reach for many.

There was a 5 percent rise in international buyers interest in 2023 compared to the previous year and the site said most of that is centered on properties in Athens, the tourist and beach-rich Halkidiki peninsula and southern seaside areas of the capital.

That is along a stretch of the so-called Athens Riviera where businesses and resorts have largely cut off public beaches in offering properties to the rich and where the 8-billion euro ($8.68 billion) development of the abandoned Ellenikon international airport is underway, especially luxury units.

“Real estate prices in Greece remain lower compared to many countries abroad, which acts as a magnet for foreigners who are not only looking to secure returns, but also wish to relocate to a popular tourist destination. At the same time, Americans’ and Britons’ goal of securing visas has dramatically strengthened the demand from these countries,” Kosmas Theodoridis, President of the European Real Estate Brokers Association, told the paper.

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said in a recent report that foreign buyer demand will stay high, while “prices are estimated to continue their upward trend in the high-end segment of the market, dragging prices along in secondary markets.”

Spitogatos research also showed that buyers who focus on the center of Athens are more interested in apartments, detached houses and studios while in southern suburbs it’s for detached houses, maisonettes and apartments.

