Foreign Μinistry ΟΚ’s Evacuation of Greek Embassy in Kyiv

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The Foreign Affairs Ministry approved the evacuation of Greece’s embassy in the Ukrainian capital city Kiev on Friday, following the ambassador’s request to that effect.

The ambassador requested it “due to the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Kiev,” the ministry noted in its announcement.

The departure of embassy staff and any Greek citizens wanting to leave will be carried out by road, added the ministry, noting that the Greek consulates in Mariupol and Odessa will remain operational until further notice.