For Sale: Greece’s Old, Used Fighter Jets Now Looking for Foreign Buyers

ATHENS – Greece hopes to sell of stocks of old fighter jets as it moves toward getting more American-made F-16s and perhaps the more advanced F-35s as it modernizes its arsenal of weapons, but other countries haven’t shown interest.

“We have a cartload of different types of aircraft. We have F-4s, Mirage 2000-5s, Block 30 F-16s, Block 50 F-16s, Block 52 F-16s, Viper F-16s and Rafales. We cannot carry on this way. The F-4s need to be retired and, if possible, sold. The Mirage 2000-5 is an exceptionally capable plane and can be sold,” Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said.

“The Block 30 F-16s need to be sold. And I think we will be able to sell the (Mirage 2000-5 and Block 30 F-16s,) he added in an interview on Greek TV, Greece earlier wanting to acquire newer jets when Turkey kept ramping up provocations.

The two countries have since brought a detente in easing tensions as Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has moved away from belligerence toward diplomacy as he renews hopes of joining the European Union, an effort begun in 2005.

George Tzogopoulos, a Senior Fellow at the Centre International de Formation Européenne, a French policy research institute, told Forbes magazine it’s “theoretically” possible that Ukraine could get them to fight the ongoing Russian invasion.

“Although Greece does not belong to the countries which have already decided to send F-16s to Ukraine, its pilots are reportedly already training Ukrainian ones,” he said, adding that Greece must still be wary of further splintering relations with Russia.

“Perhaps it will not be in the interest of the Greek government to open new fronts of hostility with Moscow,” he said. “The issue of sending S-300s to Ukraine is already on the public agenda.”

Tzogopoulos said India is a leading contender for buying the Mirage 2000s, pointing to reports in Greek media and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s recent successful visit to India as the countries closen relations.

“We currently lack some basic information to provide accurate comments on potential sales,” he said. “Potential re-sales of Mirage 2000s depend on clauses in the initial contract signed with Dassault Aviation (which sold French fighters to Greece).”

“Additionally, we are not well-informed about the current technical status of planes, the specific type of Mirage 2000s Greece will finally sell, maintenance costs, and costs for future technological advancement,” he added.

While many countries have sought second-hand fighter jets in recent years, there may be limited interest in these older airframes, said Forbes columnist Pau Iddon about Greece’s move to upgrade the Air Force.

Greece’s F-4 Phantom IIs have received upgrades over the years, but they are so old it’s seen there will be little interest in them as today’s jets are more advanced and Dendias said they may have to be retired if no buyers are found.

It’s unclear if any country will want Greece’s Block 30 F-16s, a model Athens has operated since the late 1980s. Interestingly, Greece canceled a deal for 20 ex-U.S. Air Force Block 30 F-16s reached in August 1998, the report added.

Greek media reports earlier said that the Armed Forces wants to sell 18 Mirage 2000 EGM/BGM fighters that had previously served the 332 Hawk Squadron for 30 years, with India a potential buyer.

India has operated Mirage 2000s since acquiring 51 in 1982-85 and may well be interested in acquiring the used Greek airframes to cannibalize for spare parts to keep its fleet operational, the magazine added.

Ukraine is in need of F16s and Mirage 2000s, wanting any fighter jet it can get its hands only with the war in its third year and Russia turning to mass attacks of drones and missile strikes to reign terror.

The report said that Pakistan may be interested in Greece’s stock of old fighter jets but it could be a political problem for Greece, said Tzogopoulos. “I find it difficult to consider taking into account that Greek-Pakistani relations are not strategic but rather cover basic themes … I would not consider Pakistan a potential buyer,” he said.

There was even talk earlier that Cyprus – which has never had fighter jets – could be a buyer as the Turkish-Cypriot occupied northern third of the island has a 35,000-strong Turkish army but would nevertheless be no match for Turkey.

“I would not exclude options, but history demonstrates the complicated nature of that type of scenario,” Tzogopoulos said of a potential Cypriot sale. “I would say that Dassault Aviation and the French government would possibly have a say on the matter.”

He added that, “The discussion is thus rather affecting the new military status of the Republic of Cyprus, which is not a NATO member state but is slowly approaching the West and endorsing its strategic priorities,” he added.

Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have increased military cooperation. In light of this, Armenia, which has sought to diversify its military procurement, could be a possible contender for these aircraft, it was said.

“Greece and Armenia have enjoyed a high level of defense collaboration for decades,” Tzogopoulos said, although it did Armenia little good when it was defeated in a battle against Azerbaijan, which had Turkish drones knocking out tanks.

“If Dassault Aviation and the French government have no objection, Armenia shows an interest and has the capacity to cover expenses, it will arguably be a potential client,” he also said.