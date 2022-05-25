x

May 25, 2022

FOR SALE: Charming Village House €49.9K

CHARMING VILLAGE HOUSE close to SPARTI, MYSTRAS & MANI

KALYVIA SOCHAS is a lovely little village a few kilometers from Sparti. The cozy, 1BR, 1B home has a large living area that accommodates a second bed and sofa bed as well as a large terrace. It is move-in ready — fully furnished and renovated and your gateway to an authentic Greek experience. The original home was completed in 1957 and remained relatively unchanged until a few years ago when the roof and interiors were redone with new kitchen and bathroom as well as new furnishings throughout. Brand new windows and doors were installed along with air conditioning and a washer/dryer.

Located less than 7 Km south of Sparti in the Peloponnese. Kalyvia Sochas is a small village of about 200 extremely friendly and generous towns-people including a number of English speakers. It is a few minutes from Sparti with its many cafes, restaurants, bakeries, clothing stores, and supermarkets. Close by is the port of Gythio and numerous beaches including Selinitsa and Marvrovouni. The Mani Peninsula, Mystras, Monemvasia the Tiegetos mountain range, and the many olive and orange groves offer endless opportunities for exploration and recreation including hiking and mountaineering.

Price: €49,900.00

Call Kosta: +1 (604) 803-7577

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

