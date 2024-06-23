For Many Greeks, Six-Day 48-Hour Work Week Now Set to Begin

Society

ATHENS – Greeks work more hours than anyone in the 27-member European Union – and even the United States where Greeks say people “live to work” – but now many workers in Greece’s private sector on July 1 will face a six-day 48-hour work week.

That was brought under legislation from the New Democracy government although it won’t include Members of Parliament or workers there, no those in the public sector, and as collective bargaining agreements remain frozen.

In a review of the change, Germany’s state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) noted that while the 40-hour work week is still officially in place, employers can require staff to work up to two unpaid hours per day for a limited period in return for more free time.

“In theory, this additional work is voluntary. In reality, however, workers in many businesses and workplaces are forced to work longer hours without receiving any form of compensation,” the news site said.

The report said that inspectors rarely check to make sure if labor laws are being observed and that doing so “is not a priority for the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.”

A recent survey by the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat found that Greeks work an average of 41 hours a week but are among the lowest-paid and highest-taxed in the bloc, with many of the country’s rich secreting their money in foreign accounts.

The minimum wage has been raised twice by the government after being frozen during the 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis which required the country to receive 326 billion euros ($348.58 billion) in three international bailouts.

But it is still only 830 euros ($887.48) monthly, barely enough to cover soaring rents, jumping food prices and other costs of living, Greece ranking 15th in the EU in that category, and second to last in purchasing power.

The legislation means that many workers in industry, retail, agriculture and some service sectors will have to work a six-day work week if their employers require it and allegedly paid a 40 percent overtime bonus for the sixth day.

EIGHT DAYS A WEEK

It doesn’t include tourism nor the hospital sector because the five-day work week had already been abolished for those sectors in 2023 as the government was pursuing tourists to come year round.

The new law, “Will off the five-day work week for good,” Aris Kazakos, a Professor Emeritus of Labor Law in Thessaloniki told the German news broadcaster, warning it will bring businesses total control over workers and force a sixth day of work.

Kazakos said he supports collective wage agreements that are being held down by legislation from the Conservatives government which is seen favoring businesses of workers in trying to accelerate an economic recovery.

When it comes to individual negotiations, the employer holds absolutely all the cards and can dictate practically any conditions he wishes, with the exception of the minimum rights stipulated in labor law,” said Kazakos, adding that if laws are relaxed, even these minimum protections will be canceled out.

“Because the employer can dictate working conditions that are beneficial for him, this automatically means that labor relations become a regime of injustice, because anything in labor relations that benefits only one side can never been just,” he said.

The official reason for the introduction of the six-day work week is that there is a shortage of skilled workers on the Greek labor market as the population keeps shrinking and the country losing scores of thousands of workers who fled during the economic and austerity crisis in search of jobs in other countries.

The longer work week in Greece is in stark contrast to unions in other EU countries seeking shorter hours – and with Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy and having called Greeks lazy during the crisis – seeing the work week cut to 35 hours.

Kazakos told DW the extra day of work also increases the risk of industrial accidents that are already high, with 179 killed in 2023, up from 104 the year before, drawing protests from some unions.