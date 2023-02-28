x

February 28, 2023

Columnists

For America to Remain Great we Need to Think Big

February 27, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
JFK Library
President John F. Kennedy addressing the nation from the Oval Office during the Berlin Crisis on July 25th, 1961. (Cecil Stoughton, White House/ John F. Kennedy Library)

America was built on a can-do attitude. From the construction of the transcontinental railroad to putting a man on the moon, we have never shied away from a challenge. But somewhere along the way, we lost that spirit.

Today, it seems like our country is content with mediocrity. We don’t dream big anymore. We don’t take risks. We don’t lead from the front. Instead, we follow behind other countries, hoping to catch up.

But America was never meant to be a follower. We were meant to be a leader. We were meant to inspire others with our bold ideas and our unwavering determination.

So where did our can-do attitude go? Why have we settled for being average when we used to strive for greatness?

Perhaps it’s because we’ve become too comfortable. We have everything we need, so we don’t feel the need to push ourselves anymore. Or maybe it’s because we’re too afraid of failure. We don’t want to take risks because we don’t want to fall short.

But that’s not how America was built. We didn’t become the greatest nation in the world by playing it safe. We became great by taking chances, by dreaming big, and by making the impossible possible.

It’s time for us to return to those ways. We need to start dreaming up unthinkable projects again and then making them a reality. We need to lead from the front, not the back. We need to show the world what it means to be American.

We can do it. We have the talent, the resources, and the determination. All we need is the willpower to make it happen.

So let’s start dreaming big again. Let’s start taking risks. Let’s start leading from the front. Because that’s what America was meant to do. And that’s what we must do if we want to remain the greatest nation in the world.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

