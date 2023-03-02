For 2023, Greece Sees Another Banner Tourism Year Coming

Travel

Tourists visit the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, on Wednesday, Oct.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Riding high after a big 2022 when tourists returned in hordes after health measures were eased, Greece can count on a repeat in 2023 with early indications they will just keep on coming.

A National Bank of Greece (NBG) study showed that combined with a slow increase in consumer confidence despite soaring supermarket prices and that people continue to be eager to travel internationally.

suggests prospects for tourism in 2023 are considered positive based on the Early bookings are 70 percent higher than 2022 and there’s been an 11 percent increase in bookings for airline seats in the first weeks of March as more American airlines will be adding direct flights starting in the spring.

The Tourism Ministry’s effort to lure people to come year round showed it paid dividends with arrivals continuing through the autumn and winter with attractions other than just sand, sun, beaches, islands and the summer.

Greek hotels competing with short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb showed a 24 percent jump in autumn receipts, the bank said and a pickup in domestic tourism as well after many Greeks couldn’t afford to see their own country