x

March 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Travel

For 2023, Greece Sees Another Banner Tourism Year Coming

March 2, 2023
By The National Herald
Southern Europe Tourism
Tourists visit the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, on Wednesday, Oct.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Riding high after a big 2022 when tourists returned in hordes after health measures were eased, Greece can count on a repeat in 2023 with early indications they will just keep on coming.
A National Bank of Greece (NBG) study showed that combined with a slow increase in consumer confidence despite soaring supermarket prices and that people continue to be eager to travel internationally.

suggests prospects for tourism in 2023 are considered positive based on the Early bookings are 70 percent higher than 2022 and there’s been an 11 percent increase in bookings for airline seats in the first weeks of March as more American airlines will be adding direct flights starting in the spring.

The Tourism Ministry’s effort to lure people to come year round showed it paid dividends with arrivals continuing through the autumn and winter with attractions other than just sand, sun, beaches, islands and the summer.

Greek hotels competing with short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb showed a 24 percent jump in autumn receipts, the bank said and a pickup in domestic tourism as well after many Greeks couldn’t afford to see their own country

RELATED

Travel
UK Study Shows Sunny Cyprus 7th Top Country Pick for Retirees

NICOSIA - Long a favored vacation spot for Britons – and home to up to 90,000 of them as expatriates - Cyprus was also ranked 7th among the top 10 countries for retirees because it's cheap and sunny, said a survey by the United Kingdom's Reassured, one of it largest life insurance companies.

Tourism
Hicks Nurseries Celebrates 170 Years of Serving Long Island
Tourism
Are You Missing Out? 4 in 10 Adults Never Went on Vacation as Kids

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.