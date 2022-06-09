x

June 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Economy

Food on Tax, But Not Greek Fur, Silversmith Luxury Industry

June 9, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi. Christos Bonis)
Greek Finance Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi. Christos Bonis)

ATHENS – After saying there wasn’t enough money in state coffers – despite predicting 2.8 percent growth during the COVID-19 pandemic – to reduce a 24 percent tax on food, Greece’s Finance Ministry said it would abolish a 10 percent luxury tax on raw materials for the fur and silversmith industry.

That was hailed by Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) President Giorgos Karanikas who said that ending the tax was “an essential step for the survival of these industries,” providing goods, especially for the wealthy.

The move will still require a vote in Parliament but the New Democracy government has an 8-vote majority there and party lawmakers are told by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis how to vote or could face being ejected.

Karanikas said the sectors had undergone several economic crises  – as have Greek citizens hammered by harsh austerity measures – and that the decision will “help these two important sectors of the economy to continue their efforts to regain their competitiveness and growth prospects.”

RELATED

Society
Greek Students, Professors, Don’t Want Campus Cops Protection

ATHENS – Greek university students and academics will rally against the coming deployment of a 400-strong force of unarmed campus police at the country's four largest colleges, demanding they not be used.

Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan Says He will Run for Reelection Next Year
Politics
After Iranian Threats, Greek Court Reverses Oil Confiscation Ruling

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

1 Dead, 8 Injured after Driver Hits Pedestrians in Berlin (Vid & Pics)

BERLIN — A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings