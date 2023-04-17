Following Greektown Shooting Incidents, Detroit Enforces Curfew for Minors

General News

DETROIT – In response to multiple shooting incidents in Detroit’s Greektown area, including a fatal shooting in a store, a curfew was enforced in the city on April 15 for minors, the local ABC affiliate WXYZ reported.

“The enforcement is part of an existing city ordinance listed under Article 3: Regulation of Minors in Public Places and Adult Responsibility for Violations of the Detroit City Code,” WXYZ reported, adding that at about 8:05 PM on Saturday night, “police were dispatched to Athens Party store near Monroe and St. Antoine in Greektown for reports of a shooting.”

“Police have confirmed an adult male was fatally shot and weapons were recovered,” WXYZ reported, noting that “in connection to this incident, one adult male and one adult female are currently in custody.”

“Police say there was a dispute over someone ‘cutting in line,’” Fox2 Detroit reported, pointing out that “an employee got involved, and he was shot.”

“Another shooting incident Saturday has been confirmed by DPD that occurred near the Renaissance Center and Detroit Riverwalk,” WXYZ reported, adding that “at approximately 9:11 PM Saturday night, Detroit police were dispatched to the area of Atwater and Rivard Streets for a reported double shooting.”

“Police say an adult male and adult female were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” WXYZ reported, pointing out that the “police confirm, one male is in custody in connection to the shooting.”

“At approximately 11 PM Saturday night, police responded to a shooting incident in the 300 block of Monroe and Randolph for reports of a shooting,” WXYZ reported, noting that “one adult male was shot,” according to the police and “the man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.”

“Two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting,” WXYZ reported, adding that “two weapons were also recovered from the scene.”

Also on Saturday night, at about 11:30 PM, “Detroit police were dispatched to the area of Larned and Randolph Streets,” WXYZ reported, noting that “the victim, police say, was an adult male… [who] was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.”

The investigations into the shootings are ongoing and at press time there was no additional information available.