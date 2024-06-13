Following Greece’s Lead, Cyprus Will Get Egyptian Seasonal Workers

Economy

NICOSIA – Following Greece’s agreement with Egypt to take in as many as 10,000 seasonal workers for agricultural jobs, Cyprus will be getting 1000 after a deal was worked out at the International Labor Conference (ILC) held in Geneva.

That was to discuss the implementation mechanisms of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in which Egypt would send workers to the Greek-Cypriot side of the island, said Egypt Today.

The first year will be a pilot phase with expectations that the numbers would increase in successive years to fill that Cypriots don’t seek, creating a shortage in the sector that needs to be filled during the picking season.