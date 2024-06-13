x

June 13, 2024

Following Greece’s Lead, Cyprus Will Get Egyptian Seasonal Workers

June 13, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - People are seen at Elephtheria, Liberty, square in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Following Greece’s agreement with Egypt to take in as many as 10,000 seasonal workers for agricultural jobs, Cyprus will be getting 1000 after a deal was worked out at the International Labor Conference (ILC) held in Geneva.

That was to discuss the implementation mechanisms of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in which Egypt would send workers to the Greek-Cypriot side of the island, said Egypt Today.

The first year will be a pilot phase with expectations that the numbers would increase in successive years to fill that Cypriots don’t seek, creating a shortage in the sector that needs to be filled during the picking season.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

