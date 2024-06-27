x

June 27, 2024

Folli Follie Fraud Family Found Guilty, Sentences 11, 17 Years Jail Time

June 27, 2024
By TNH Staff
ΔΙΚΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΘΕΣΗ ΤΗΣ FOLLI FOLLIE(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
The accused, George Koutsolioutsos, is led by police officers to the courtroom of the Criminal Court of Appeal, Monday, January 10, 2021. (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS//EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Nine years after the case began, three family members and two associates of the Folli Follie jewelry and accessory maker were found guilty of fraud charges and sentenced to prison.

The three-member Court of Criminal Appeals imposed sentences ranging from 10 to 17 years in prison for falsifying financial data, the longest given to the founder, 83-year-old Dimitris Koutsolioutsos, his wife given 11 years.

Their son George was sentenced to 11 years but the proceedings were continuing over whether to suspend the sentence and let the defendants go free after being convicted of a serious financial crime.

Prosecutor Aikaterini Roumbi earlier said they had conspired to use the company to enrich themselves and that the family was guilty of money laundering and manipulating the Athens Stock Exchange for profit.

But Roumbi, without explanation, dropped the charges of forming a criminal organization and fraud, which was the basis for the trial and said seven other defendants should be cleared, including Dimitris’ wife Kaiti Koutsoulioutsos.

The others accused were former shareholders and executives in the case that authorities earlier said included fraud of ($448.31 million) from the company by falsifying balance sheets and other financial crimes.

